Tectonic Theater Project To Honor Colman Domingo & Gigi Pritzker

Tectonic Theater Project's annual benefit, A Tectonic Cabaret, will take place on Monday, October 21, 2024 with a cocktail hour at 6:30 PM and performances at 7:30 PM at Current (Pier 59 Chelsea Piers). Directed by Timothy Koch, under the artistic supervision of Moisés Kaufman, with musical direction by Anna Ebbesen, A Tectonic Cabaret will feature an all-star cast of Broadway's best who will take to the stage to perform a variety of musical selections.

The evening will honor Gigi Pritzker, award-winning theater and film producer and the Founder and CEO of Madison Wells, with the James C. Hormel Spirit of Tectonic Award and trailblazing star of stage and screen, Colman Domingo with the Jane Fonda Award, as an artist who has demonstrated a deep commitment to activism for social justice.

“We are deeply honored to recognize the exceptional talent and unwavering dedication of our esteemed friends and colleagues Gigi Pritzker and Colman Domingo at this year's A Tectonic Cabaret,” said Moisés Kaufman, Founding Artistic Director of Tectonic Theater Project. “Their passion for impactful storytelling and relentless drive to effect positive change in society through their extraordinary artistic contributions is not only inspiring, but also deserving of the highest accolades and celebration.”

The A Tectonic Cabaret Benefit Committee is chaired by Aaron Walton and includes Michael Graziano, Erika Kramer, Jeff LaHoste, Scott Johnson, George Slowik, and Tim Wu. A Tectonic Cabaret is underwritten by generous sponsor Perry McKay.

Tickets for A Tectonic Cabaret start at $375 and are available online at TectonicTheaterProject.org. Proceeds from the cabaret will benefit Tectonic Theater Project's development of new works and education through the Moment Work Institute.

Based in New York City and guided by founder and artistic director Moisés Kaufman, Tectonic Theater Project develops new plays using the company's trademarked theater-making method, Moment Work, and through a rigorous process of research and collaboration in a laboratory environment. Since its founding in 1991 the company has created and staged over twenty plays and musicals, including Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, The Laramie Project, Doug Wright's Pulitzer Prize-winning I Am My Own Wife, the Tony Award-winning 33 Variations, and the Drama Desk Award-winning Seven Deadly Sins. Tectonic Theater Project's newest world-premiere plays include Pulitzer Prize for Drama Finalist Here There Are Blueberries, which just completed a record-breaking run at New York Theatre Workshop, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard written and directed by Moisés Kaufman based on Jonathan Jakubowicz's best-selling book, and Velour: A Drag Spectacular in collaboration with legendary drag queen and performance artist Sasha Velour, opening at La Jolla Playhouse this August.

Gigi Pritzker



Through her long history as a producer, Gigi Pritzker has championed the voices of both established and up-and-coming storytellers. As the Founder and CEO of Madison Wells, Pritzker's studio focuses on developing, producing, and funding projects in film, television, and theater. The company believes in telling stories by, and about, badass women, as well as people who love pushing boundaries. Widely considered one of the most powerful women in Hollywood, she has turned Madison Wells into one of the most respected independent producers in Hollywood. Pritzker currently holds a position on The Sundance Institute Board of Trustees and is deeply involved in a diverse portfolio of philanthropic endeavors. From award-winning films (Hell or High Water, Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Broadway plays and musicals (Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Hadestown and Shucked) to National Geographic's anthology series Genius and the immersive theater experience Seven Deadly Sins, Pritzker has produced projects with partners who are aligned in the belief that good storytelling can provoke, inspire, and move audiences around the world.

has been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe, SAG, Tony, Critics Choice, Independent Spirit, Gotham, Lawrence Olivier, Drama Desk, & Drama League awards. He has won an Emmy, AAFCA, NAACP Image, and Black Reel Award. In 2023, Domingo starred as Civil Rights leader Bayard Rustin in Netflix and Higher Ground's film Rustin, for which he received an Academy Award Nomination, Golden Globes, and SAG nominations. He can also be seen as Mister in the Warner Bros production of The Color Purple, which received a SAG Ensemble nomination and a NAACP award nomination. Domingo produced and stars in Greg Kwedar's film Sing Sing, which premiered at TIFF this past September and will have its theatrical release in July 2024. Domingo is well known for his Emmy Award-winning role as Ali in HBO's “Euphoria” as well as his roles in Zola, If Beale Street Could Talk, Selma, Candyman, and many more. Domingo and his husband Raul Domingo have produced a myriad of work under their Edith Productions banner including It's What's Inside, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and will be released by Netflix later this year. He also co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham. This fall Domingo will be seen as the lead in The Madness, created by Clement Virgo for Netflix. He is currently in production on the Lionsgate film Michael playing Joe Jackson, directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Tickets are now on sale here.

