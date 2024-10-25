Teatro Círculo Continues 30th Anniversary with EL ALCALDE DE ZALAMEA By Pedro Calderón De La Barca

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Teatro Círculo, one of New York City's leading Spanish language theater companies, will continue the celebration of its 30th anniversary with the staging of the Spanish Golden Age Classic 'El alcalde de Zalamea' (The Mayor of Zalamea) by Pedro Calderón de la Barca, under the direction of Daniel Alonso de Santos and verse direction by Karmele Aranburu, and it will be performed in Spanish verse with overtitles in English. Tickets at teatrocirculo.org/tickets.

This version of Calderón's classical masterpiece is set during the invasion of Puerto Rico by the US Army in 1898 and explores the moral challenges of a wealthy peasant, Pedro Crespo, played by Gerardo Gudiño, whose daughter, Isabel played by Sandra Gumuzzio, is attacked by a Captain of the Spanish Army, played by José Cheo Oliveras. When Pedro Crespo is elected the Mayor of Zalamea, he finds himself in a position of power, able to avenge his daughter. Will he do it?

The show's director, Daniel Alonso de Santos, comments: "In El alcalde de Zalamea we make reference to how an army can be destructive and how it can also be an army of salvation, among many other relevant themes."

'El alcalde de Zalamea' has an international design team, crew and cast; both the director Alonso de Santos and verse director, Aranburu are from Spain, the production designer Israel Franco-Müller and the assistant director Kareliz Michelle De Jesús are from Puerto Rico. The cast includes Gerardo Gudiño (Argentina), José Cheo Oliveras (Puerto Rico), Juan Luis Acevedo (Puerto Rico), Sandra Gumuzzio (Spain), Eva Cristina Vásquez (Puerto Rico), Fernando Gazzaniga (Argentina), Luis Rivera Figueroa (Puerto Rico), and Guillermo Iván (Mexico). Teatro Círculo is located at 64 East 4th Street, NYC.

