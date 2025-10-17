Target Margin Celebrates Design at DEGENERATE BALL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Target Margin Theater, whose 2025-2026 season, Degenerate Art Now!, is focused on art that is uncertain, challenging, subversive, deviant, and slippery, will celebrate Design at the Degenerate Ball, the Company's annual gala, Monday, October 20, 2025, at The Doxsee, Target Margin's home in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, located at 232 52nd Street.

The Degenerate Ball honors the designers who have built Target Margin Theater. The event celebrates their DIY spirit, the handmade craft of lighting, scenery, costumes, and sound that have been central to the Company's spirit and aesthetic for 35 years. The gala also pays tribute to foundational designer Lenore Doxsee, who did more than anyone to shape Target Margin's work. The Degenerate Ball will feature a one-time only, never before seen, never to be seen again, performance of Richard Foreman's never-produced play “Madness + Tranquility” directed by Artistic Director David Herskovits and featuring celebrated Target Margin Artists.

Notable guests, all of whom have designed for Target Margin Theater, include two-time Tony-winner David Zinn, Obie-winner Kaye Voyce, Lortel-winner Kate Marvin, Carolyn Mraz, Obie-winner Asta Bennie Hostetter, Tony-nominee and Obie-winner Marsha Ginsberg, Lortel and Obie-winner Louisa Thompson, and Obie-winner Barbara Samuels, Erika Belsey Worth, Carol Bailey, Natalie Robin, Sarah Edkins, Dina El-Aziz, among others.

The Degenerate Ball will begin at 6 PM on Monday, October 20 with a VIP reception with doors opening at 6:30 PM for guests. Individual tickets begin at $500 and tables of eight begin at $5,000, which can be purchased online.