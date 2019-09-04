Tandy Cronyn Stars In THE TALL BOY At United Solo Festival

Tandy Cronyn will star in The Tall Boy, a play by Simon Bent based on "The Lost" by Kay Boyle and directed by David Hammond. It will be presented on Saturday, September 28 at 2pm at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street) as part of United Solo Theatre Festival. Having won their award for Best Adaptation in 2014, The Tall Boy has been invited back to the Festival as a "The Best Of" selection for United Solo's Tenth Anniversary season. In December The Tall Boy will go to Chicago for a limited run (December 5 -15) at Stage 773.

The Tall Boy is set in occupied Germany in the aftermath of WW II. An American relief worker tells the story of three orphaned boys, Czech, Polish and Italian aged 15, 14 and 12 who are dumped at a displaced persons camp for "unaccompanied children". But the boys are GI mascots - they were swept up by US Army units during the war. They wear cut-down US Army uniforms and speak English in accents learned from the soldiers who befriended them, and they are desperate to get to America to be reunited with their Army buddies. But the US isn't welcoming refugees at this time, and only one boy has a soldier who is committed to adopting him - but that soldier happens to be black.

Tandy Cronyn made her Broadway debut as Sally Bowles replacing Anita Gillette in the original production of Cabaret. Off-Broadway she has performed in The Mint Theater's revival of The Return of the Prodigal (which earned a Drama Desk best revival nomination), Universal Robots, the Roundabout Theater's revival of The Killing of Sister George, A Shayna Maidel, and Old Familiar Faces in the 2013 Fringe Festival for which she won a nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Lead Role from the New York Innovative Theatre Awards. She has toured nationally in A. R. Gurney's The Cocktail Hour, Mary Chase's Harvey and the Sondheim musical, Company. Ms. Cronyn has performed major classical and contemporary roles in theatres across North America notably Hartford Stage, Stratford Festival of Canada, Barrington Stage, Yale Rep, Cleveland Playhouse, San Diego's Old Globe and Denver Center Theater, among others. Her work has covered a wide spectrum of playwrights, including Albee, Anouilh, Alan Ayckbourn, Beckett, Brecht, Coward, Ibsen, O'Neill, Neil Simon, Shakespeare, Shaw, Oscar Wilde and Thornton Wilder. On the internet she serves as Artistic Director of PoetryTheatre.org, a website featuring great poems read by distinguished actors.

The Tall Boy will be presented Saturday, September 28 at 2pm. Running time is 72 minutes. Theatre Row is located at 410 West 42nd Street at 9th Avenue in Manhattan. Tickets are $47, available at 212-239-6200 or www.telecharge.com.





