TRANSGRESSION World Premiere to be Presented at HERE Arts Center

HERE Arts Center’s Sublet Series will present the world premiere production of TRANSGRESSION, a bold new drama by acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Terry Curtis Fox, directed by filmmaker Avra Fox‑Lerner. Previews begin Thursday, July 10 at 8:30 PM, with the official opening on Friday, July 18 at 8:30 PM. Performances run through Saturday, August 2, 2025, at HERE Mainstage Theater.



After her husband dies in 2010, a great photographer’s widow goes through his studio in preparation for a major bequest/retrospective of his work. While doing so, she comes across a portfolio she has never seen – containing what she and the museum think may be the best work he ever did. These photos, taken in 1970, also happen to be nudes of an underaged woman that are very sexual. When the subject, now grown, becomes aware of them, she demands that they be destroyed. Forced to wrestle with the question of what you do with art that is both important and itself a violation, the widow must reconsider both her life and marriage.



“This play poses a real (and deeply in the zeitgeist) dilemma for which there is no simple answer and yet one in which different people are quite convinced that they have the only answer,” says playwright Fox. “It's a play that makes couples argue. It's a play of deep character. It does not let the audience off the hook or provide easy answers.”



"It's been a challenge and a joy to work with my father on this piece while coming home to my high school aged daughter in the evenings,” remarks director Fox-Lerner. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to anchor these two perspectives in this play."



CONTENT ADVISORY: TRANSGRESSION contains themes of sexual exploitation, trauma, and the moral complexities of art-making. Viewer discretion is advised. ​



The production stars Susan Bennett* as Adult Robin/Robin’s Mom,Yuval Boim* as Martin, Jane Ives* as Gina, James Jelkin* as Norman, and ​ Ivy Rose* as Young Robin.



Co-produced by Lisa M. Konoplisky, the production features scenic design by Kate Rance, costume design by Annie Simon, and lighting design by Lauren Parrish. Ander Agudo is the sound designer, SJ Reynolds is the props designer, Judi Lewis Ockler is the intimacy director and Huai Huang is the stage manager with Jacob Russell* assisting. Casting by Jason Styres. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire. *Performing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.