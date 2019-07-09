TOSOS Welcomes New Costume Director To The Company

TOSOS Theater Company has announced that Ben Philipp has officially signed on to be the Company's Costume Director. Ben is currently an Assistant Costume Designer for Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

He has previously designed costumes for TOSOS's productions of Waiting for Giovanni and Secret Identity. Other off-off Broadway designs include: Retro Production's: Mary Mary, And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little, The Tender Trap, Benefactors, and A Day in the Death of Joe Egg.Theatre4thePeoples Production of Rusalka, Theatre 20/20's production of Assassins, The Straddlers productions of: Long Island Richard, The Waste Land, Trousers, Too Far Gone Out in the Middle of Nowhere; and Tin Drum and Mozzelstead's coproduction of The Temple; or Lebensraum, which was nominated for a 2015 New York Innovative Theatre Award for outstanding costume designand formerly for Netflix's The Get Down and Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman. Ben has also worked as a New York City based costume shopper for CBS's Bull, TBS's The Alienist, and the upcoming Star Wars Episode IX. www.costumesbyben.com

TOSO's continues to honor the LGBTQIA community's history this month, bringing Merril Mushroom's long-lost play, BAR DYKES to The Flea Theater for its premiere on the New York stage. Follow 11 bar dykes as they drink, dance, date, duke it out, and grab a few undisturbed moments. Under Virgina Baeta's and Mark Finley direction, the audience will be immersed in a very distinct world of butches and femmes, eavesdropping on a girls' night out.

With this play, we preserve not only the cultural legacy of Merril's work but share her herstory with a larger audience. Contemporary conversations surrounding queerness and gender nonconformity have made massive strides towards breaking down ignorance, intolerance, and hate. These advancements have been wrought with persecution, police brutality, and death.

