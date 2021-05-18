TOGETHER, APART One Act Plays by Peter Sagal to Benefit Metropolitan Playhouse

Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents a new live-streamed reading, with a talkback to follow: TOGETHER, APART, a reading of two plays by Peter Sagal to benefit Metropolitan Playhouse. Streaming May 22 at 8:00 pm (EST) and May 26 at 10:00 pm (EST).



In "Mile 22," a marathon runner does the unthinkable: she stops. And when a seasoned runner stops to help her, they discover a whole new course.

In "The Taliban," it is 1997 in America, and a curator of an exhibition of provocative artwork confronts a conservative Congressman with his sights on her funding. Are fundamentalists fundamentally the same?

Before becoming one of NPR's most popular celebrities, Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! host Peter Sagal was best known as a playwright. His play DENIAL premiered at Longwarf Theater in New Haven, CT, in 1995, and at Metropolitan Playhouse in 2007 in a production The New York Times called "an engrossing legal drama."



Contributors who purchase the "Backstage Pass" will be able to join Peter and the company virtually, via Zoom meeting, before the broadcast. Those who purchase General Admission tickets will receive a link to view the readings. The performance will be followed by a chat, including audience participation, with Peter and Virtual Playhouse host Alex Roe.



The reading is directed by Alex Roe, and features Elisabeth Ahrens, Tucker McCrady, John D. McNally, Julie Pham, and Michael Turner.

Tickets and more information available at: www.MetropolitanPlayhouse.org/TogetherApart.



PETER SAGAL is the host of the Peabody Award-winning NPR news quiz Wait Wait . . . Don't Tell Me! and the author of The Incomplete Book of Running and The Book of Vice: Naughty Things and How To Do Them. He is a playwright, screenwriter, an amateur athlete, and host of several podcasts and documentaries, including The Chernobyl Podcast from HBO and Constitution USA with Peter Sagal on PBS. Sagal lives in the Chicago area with his wife Mara, son Elliott, and two dogs, DeeDee and Dutchie, who like to see their names in print.