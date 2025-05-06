 tracking pixel
TILTED AXES: DESPAIR + ACTION = HOPE is Coming to LES Festival

The performance will take place on Saturday, May 24 at 6:00 pm.

TILTED AXES: DESPAIR + ACTION = HOPE is coming to The Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, presented by Theater for the New City.

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is a dynamic spectacle where a moving ensemble of electric guitarists wearing mini-amps strapped over their shoulders and backed with percussion, perform original music, turning the city into a stage. Blurring the boundaries between concert, theater, and ritual, their electrified soundscapes transform public spaces into a living, breathing musical experience.

Tilted Axes: Despair + Action = Hope - Electric Guitars: Gene Ardor, Angela Babin, Jessica Dankowitz, Patrick Grant (director), John Halo, Jim Lee, Dmitri Shapira - Electric Bass: Jeremy Nesse, Kevin Pfeiffer- Keytar: Dean Olsher - Percussion: Vince Caiafa, John Ferrari - Special Guest Vocalist - Jessica Bowers - Choreography: Christopher Caines - Media Producer: Jocelyn Gonzales

Created by composer Patrick Grant, Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is a dynamic procession of electric guitarists equipped with portable amps, transforming streets and public spaces into immersive musical experiences. With a rotating cast of local and visiting musicians, each performance is shaped by its location and community. Inspired by ancient music, avant-garde theater, and everyday ritual, Tilted Axes blurs the line between spectacle and ceremony. 

