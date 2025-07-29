THIS IS NOT A DRILL World Premiere to be Presented at York Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE YORK THEATRE will present the world premiere production of the musical, THIS IS NOT A DRILL, with book by Holly Doubet and Joseph McDonough, music and lyrics by Holly Doubet, Kathy Babylon, and John Vester, music supervision by Paul Bogaev, arrangements by Ben Babylon, Paul Bogaev, David John Madore, music direction by David John Madore, and directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre. THIS IS NOT A DRILL will play a five-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s Theatre at St. Jean’s. Performances begin Tuesday, September 9, and continue through Saturday, October 11. Opening Night is Thursday, September 18 (7:00 p.m.).