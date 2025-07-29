THIS IS NOT A DRILL World Premiere to be Presented at York Theatre

Performances begin Tuesday, September 9, and continue through Saturday, October 11.
THE YORK THEATRE will present the world premiere production of the musical, THIS IS NOT A DRILL, with book by Holly Doubet and Joseph McDonough, music and lyrics by Holly Doubet, Kathy Babylon, and John Vester, music supervision by Paul Bogaev, arrangements by Ben Babylon, Paul Bogaev, David John Madore, music direction by David John Madore, and directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre. THIS IS NOT A DRILL will play a five-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s Theatre at St. Jean’s. Performances begin Tuesday, September 9, and continue through Saturday, October 11. Opening Night is Thursday, September 18 (7:00 p.m.).
Based on terrifying true events that creator Holly Doubet experienced, THIS IS NOT A DRILL takes audiences inside the surreal chaos of a morning in 2018, when an emergency alert warned Hawaii residents and visitors of an incoming missile attack. As fear grips the island, strangers and loved ones alike are forced to confront their mortality and their humanity. Set to a soaring and heartfelt score, this powerful new musical tells the story of connection, compassion, and what truly matters when time stands still.
The production stars Caitlin Burke (The Sound of Music) as Leilani, Victor E. Chan (Lempicka) as Ensemble, Bill Coyne (Greed: A Musical For Our Times) as Ensemble, Matthew Curiano (Ragtime) as Chris, Chris Doubet (vocal soloist and arranger) as Tony, Gary Edwards (The Voice) as Derek, Felicia Finley (Smokey Joe’s Café) as Jessica, Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice) as Kaleo, Sam Poon (Sing Street) as Ikaia, Lukas Poost (Shrek: The Musical) as Ensemble, Marianne Tatum (The King and I) as Ensemble and Aurelia Williams (Once on this Island) as Sophie. The swings are Xavier Reyes and T. Shyvonne Stewart.
The production features scenic design by Edward Pierce, costume design by Johanna Pan, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, projection design by Brad Peterson and Peter Brucker, and sound design by Shannon Slaton. Meg Meschino is the production stage manager, and Kyle Schuller is the production manager. Ben Babylon asst. music director/keys 2, Ashley Wren Collins is the associate director and associate choreographer. Casting is by Holly Buczek, HDB Casting. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.
