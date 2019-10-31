THE YEAR OF THE SOLAR ECLIPSE Will Debut In New York In December

The Year of the Solar Eclipse, a new play written and directed by Aileen Kyoko, will make its New York City debut with a limited Off-Broadway engagement, Tuesday, December 3 - Sunday, December 8, 2019. The modern dramedy, which follows three women through a shocking year of love lost, love found, and self-discovery, will play The Wild Project (195 E 3rd Street). Tickets are now on sale.



"The Year of the Solar Eclipse gives permission to dialogue about sexual needs, dependency, and self-exploration," says producer Melanie Evans. "The raw and naturalistic exploration of modern relationships and the ability to vocalize our human desires without shame is something that's missing from the New York theater scene. We are eager and excited to share Aileen's deeply heartfelt and unapologetically free style of writing with audiences this winter."



When three best friends gather to watch the solar eclipse, they have no idea how their own lives are about to change. Angelina's fear of intimacy is brought to the surface when she opens herself up in a new way. Ivy's life hits a crisis when she faces being alone for the first time. Elle finally confronts her secret past. Ultimately, they are faced with the same question: run from their shadows or let them in. With humor and heart, The Year of the Solar Eclipse pulls the curtains back and shines a light on three women confronting their relationships and their individual realities.



The Year of the Solar Eclipse features Sharinna Allan as Angelina, a sex writer and professional dominatrix; Ashleen Rowan as Elle, a fiery and quirky perfectionist; and Stephanie Hinck as Ivy, a singer-songwriter starting back at square one. The cast also features Diana Schiro as Maya, Kevin Woods as Jason and James, David Bell as Noah, Jimmy Berry as River and Donald, andEzra Bynum as Will.



The Year of the Solar Eclipse is produced by Melanie Evans (Falsettos, School of Rock), Aileen Kyoko, and executive producer, Mark St. Cyr (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series). The new play features lighting by Sami Muster, original music and graphic design by Matthew Tyler, and projection design by Erin Sullivan.



The Year of the Solar Eclipse made its premiere as part of NYC's Planet Connections Theatre Festival in 2018 where it was nominated for six awards, winning "Best Set Design," "Best Original Song," and "Best Supporting Actress in a Play."



Performances of The Year of the Solar Eclipse will take place Tuesday, December 3 through Sunday, December 8, 2019. A complete performance schedule is available online. Tickets are



$30 and are available for purchase online at theyearofthesolareclipse.com. Talkbacks will follow the December 4 and December 7 (2 PM) performances.



For more information, please visit theyearofthesolareclipse.com.





