THE SHOW With Matt Leazer And MJ Hughes is Coming to East Village Basement

Matt Leazer and co-host MJ Hughes are presenting "The Show," a monthly, late-night experience blending comedy, music, improv, and the sacred art of genuine human connection.

It began as an experiment in presence: What happens when two artists step on stage with nothing but trust, timing, and each other? What they discovered was a show-improvised in parts, deeply structured in others-that breaks the fourth wall, invites the audience in, and asks everyone in the room (us included) to stay honest.

Leazer and Hughes are performing May 24th at 7:30pm at East Village Basement. Everyone is welcome, they will be solving the mysteries of the cosmos and may even find your dad along the way. You won't want to miss this.

