THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA'S FRIEND Begins At UNDER St. Mark In April

Palais Garnier will present The Phantom of the Opera's Friend written and performed by Michael Landes and directed by Catalina Beltrán.

The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Mark (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Saturday April 12th at 8:40 PM, Wednesday April 16th at 6:30 PM, Friday April 18th at 9:50 PM, Saturday April 19th at 10:20 PM. Tickets ($25) tickets are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 1 hour.

The Phantom of the Opera's tale has been repeated in stories and shows for decades. But unfortunately, those versions completely ignore the Phantom's Best Friend and drinking buddy, Michel. Now, after many evenings with the Phantom at the café, Michel is finally ready to tell you all about his strange friend.

Michael Landes (Playwright) (he/him) is a playwright, performer and dramaturg from New York City. His work has been presented by La MaMa, ChaShaMa, Theatre In Asylum, Jalopy Theatre, Brooklyn Art Haus, and Teatro LaTea. Awards and residencies include La Mama Umbria Playwright's Retreat (2017), the Sorbonne and Festival d'Avignon Summer School (2018), Belgrade Art Studio Residency (2019) and ChaNorth Residency (2019). Past plays include The Hunger Artist (Lenfest Arts Center, 2024), The Terrorists (2023), Umbilical (Planet Connections Festivity, 2018) and Ghosts Aren't Real (La MaMa, 2018).

CATALINA BELTRÁN (Director) (she/her) is a theatre director from Bogotá, Colombia. Her work has gravitated towards original work, either devised or new plays by young writers. Her plays seek to question the possibility of an ethical existence in capitalism and patriarchy. Her U.S. credits as a director include: The Space We Share (People's Theatre Project & Working Theater), New England Summer Storms, Susana: A Reconstruction, Julius Caesar, Meg (Columbia University), We're Here (Harrisburg Fringe). Training: M.F.A. Theatre Directing at Columbia University 24'. Website: www.catalinabeltran.co

Palais Garnier is a New York-based theater company that has nothing to do with the building in Paris. However, both are haunted.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc

