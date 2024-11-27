THE McKITTRICK FOLLIES: MEET ME UNDER THE MISTLETOE Will Be the Final Event in the Manderley Bar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, will host The McKittrick Follies: Meet Me Under the Mistletoe on Tuesday, December 10 at 7PM as its final performance in the celebrated Manderley Bar. The event will be hosted by Kit Flowers (played by former Sleep No More cast member Ginger Kearns).

For one last night, join Kit and her band of misfit toys as they toast the season with festive games, dazzling performances, and plenty of holiday surprises, accompanied by a sensational live band. Guests are encouraged to dress in their holiday best, sip martinis under the mistletoe, and revel in the magic of this iconic venue before the curtain closes on its storied history.

General admission tickets are currently priced at $42.50 per person and can be purchased online. All guests must be at least 21 with valid photo ID to attend.

The McKittrick Hotel has created countless events, from surreal parties and masquerade balls to film premieres, Broadway openings, music festivals, charity galas, and spellbinding magic shows. The iconic venue has showcased works from The National Theatre of Scotland, transfers from London theatres and the Edinburgh Festival, and has become the city’s go-to venue for legendary Halloween, New Year’s Eve, Mayfair, and Midsommar celebrations. Emursive's other venues, Conwell Tower and The Overlook Bar, are currently home to the spectacular productions Life And Trust and Speakeasy Magick.

