THE LUCKY STAR at 59E59 Theatres Enters Final Weeks of Performances
The Lucky Star is a gripping true story of resilience and determination, a family torn apart by war, fighting to emigrate, escape and survive.
The Lucky Star, produced by Douglas Denoff & Beth Goldsmith, The Directors Company, and 59E59 Theaters will conclude its limited engagement on Sunday, June 12 as originally planned. The production began previews on April 26, 2022, and opened May 5, 2022 in Theatre A.
The cast of The Lucky Star features Skye Alyssa Friedman (Kimberly Akimbo) as Genka, Danny Gavigan (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) as Joseph, Nina Hellman (Greater Clements) as Mania, Eva Kaminsky (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Klara/Felicia, Alexa Shae Niziak (Matilda) as Luisa, Alexandra Silber (Indecent) as Dola/Vita, Steven Skybell (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish) as Richard, Sky Smith ("The Blacklist") as Craig, Dale Soules ("Orange is the New Black") as Berta/Arnold and Mike Shapiro as Salo/Blaustein. The 'Wonderstudies' are Eliza Foss, Rachel Alana Handler and Noah Zachary.
The Lucky Star had two critically acclaimed, sold-out runs under the title The Book of Joseph at the Everyman Theatre in Baltimore and at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, which first commissioned the play.
Like so many great mysteries, it all began in an attic with a dusty old suitcase... The discovery of a stash of over two hundred letters in three languages opens clues to an untold history in The Lucky Star-a gripping true story of resilience and determination, a family torn apart by war, fighting to emigrate, escape and survive. With scenes alternating between past and present, this mesmerizing, uplifting, and at times irreverent drama brings Richard Hollander's book, Every Day Lasts a Year: A Jewish Family's Correspondence from Poland to the stage, restoring a family's uncharted legacy.
The Lucky Star features scenic design by Daniel Ettinger (The Importance of Being Earnest), costume design by David Burdick (Flyin' West), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Little Shop of Horrors), sound design by Elisheba Ittoop (The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe), wig & hair design by Tommy Kurzman (Macbeth, Mrs. Doubtfire) and projection design by Catie Hevner (In Transit). General Management is by Michalos Theatrical Mgmt. Associate Director, Heather Arnson. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting,
The performance schedule for The Lucky Star is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:00pm, Saturday - Sunday at 2:00pm.
The Lucky Star was commissioned by Chicago Shakespeare Theater and the world premiere was presented (under the title The Book of Joseph) in 2017 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Chicago, IL; Barbara Gaines, Artistic Director, Criss Henderson, Executive Director. The play was developed at Chicago Shakespeare Theater by Rick Boynton, Creative Producer.
Douglas Denoff is a seven-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway producer and is proud to return to 59E59 - the 2013 home of Witnessed by the World, which was his second production as lead producer. His other off-Broadway productions include Handle with Care starring Carol Lawrence, Clever Little Lies starring Marlo Thomas, and the 2015 revival of The 39 Steps. On Broadway, he has been co-producer on Slave Play, Sea Wall/A Life, Latin History for Morons, Fiddler on the Roof, Torch Song, Pretty Woman, Nice Work If You Can Get It, China Doll and The 39 Steps.Upcoming productions as lead producer on Broadway for 2022-2023 are That's Broadway, The Moves, The Music, The Magic, the star-studded hilarious revival of The Pirates of Penzance and the Broadway revival of The 39 Steps. For Off Broadway, he is producing an immersive new production of The Lulu Plays by Frank Wedekind (Spring Awakening) and a revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie.
This production is made possible with support from 3 Fella Productions, Gina Hirschorn, Jonathan & Joan Rogers, Edward and Shondell Spiegel, Shelley Wasserman, Andrew & Helene Lipton, and Rhoda & Jack Katz.