THE JUDY GARLAND CHRISTMAS SHOW Comes To The Producers Club This Week

Back in 1963, the legendary star of stage and screen Judy Garland starred in a now-iconic Christmas special on CBS.

Today tribute artist Peter Mac steps into Garland's high heels in a salute to this beloved TV event. Mac, a self-described "male actress" who's portrayed the late, great actress to audiences and critical acclaim for more than a decade, is known for his seriously fun and loving tributes to Garland.

Famed for bringing a nuanced glimpse into Garland's complex personality and inner life, Mac was awarded a Golden Halo Award by Garland's co-stars Mickey Rooney and Margaret O'Brien for his stunningly accurate portrayal. But his tribute talents don't stop with Judy Time to "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"!

"The Judy Garland Christmas Show" opens this Saturday night November 30th at 8 PM . Your favorite golden girl, "Bea Arthur", will be joining Judy throughout the run. On December 7th, we are ecstatic that "Treva Pitts" is joining Judy for a cup of Yuletide cheer! Trust me, you will not want to miss Treva. Treva is the creation of the incredibly and insanely funny and talented Mark McCombs. We are thrilled that he's joining us this year

All of of your favorite holiday and Garland standards are on tap. As well as a few surprises! "The Judy Garland Christmas Show" runs through Saturday January 4th. At The Producers Club locates at 358 West 44th Street in Manhattan. To Purchae Tickets go to www.thejudygarlandshow.com





