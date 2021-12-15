THE HONORABLE HERBERT PEABODY to Make Off-Broadway Premiere in January

How does a hapless tour guide juggle a Senator's lofty legacy with his litany of sex scandals? That's the question at the heart of the seriously funny one-man show, The Honorable Herbert Peabody, written and performed by Kirk McGee (Chasing Taste, "The Path," "Sesame Street"), and developed with and directed by Corey Atkins (Lincoln Center Theatre, Cleveland Play House, The Acting Company). The limited engagement is set to begin Wednesday, January 12, 2002 at 7:00PM through Saturday evening, January 15, 2022 at Chain Theatre (312 West 36th Street, 4th Floor).

The Honorable Herbert Peabody is a very funny show about a very serious issue. It's opening day of the Honorable Herbert Peabody Library and Legacy Center, and a well-intentioned tour guide named Joe finds himself stuck juggling the narrative of the Senator's lofty legacy with a recently revealed litany of sex scandals. Faced with an increasingly disgruntled tour group-and a new understanding of his own actions-Joe must decide if he's going to continue to stand idly by, or finally stand on the right side of history.

The Honorable Herbert Peabody was inspired by the collision of two important facets of Kirk McGee's life: the #MeToo scandals of his comedy heroes Bill Cosby and Al Franken, and having grown up in a family with a (thankfully untarnished) political legacy. (His grandfather was a highly-regarded U.S. Senator from Wyoming from 1959-1977.) The idea came to a head when McGee realized that Donald Trump would one day have a Presidential Library. He wondered, would it feature the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape? Showcase the actual magazine Stormy Daniels used on the presidential posterior? As Joe the Tour Guide says, "Kinda boggles the mind, doesn't it?" Kirk McGee is a 2021 Café Royal Cultural Foundation Spring Performance Grantee for The Honorable Herbert Peabody.

As he began writing, McGee asked himself: how does the revelation of deplorable personal behavior impact the way we feel about celebrated people's work and legacy? And, more importantly, what was his role - and the role of all men - in supporting women in the #MeToo era and beyond? It was from these questions that Joe, and The Honorable Herbert Peabody, were born. "Peabody has genuine suspense...a captivating production," said the AllAboutSolo.com. While the Philadelphia City Paper stated "Kirk McGee's loose-limbed clowning is burlesque on the verge of Beckett."

Director Corey Atkins has worked with McGee over a period of three years (with a pandemic thrown in for good measure) developing The Honorable Herbert Peabody. About the production he said, "I think of it as 'Bill Irwin meets Mike Birbiglia meets Ted Lasso' - a winning combination of broad physical comedy, incisive solo performance, and a powerfully human story told with honesty and warmth. We can't wait to share it with audiences this January."

COVID POLICY: All guests must present proof of full vaccination and photo ID to enter the venue. Masks must be worn at all times inside the building.