THE DRUNK TEXTS: HARRY THE FIRST, THE KNAVE WHO HATH LIV'D to play UNDER St. Marks This Month

FRIGID New York and Random Access Theatre will present The Drunk Texts: Harry the First, The Knave Who Hath Liv’d on Friday, July 28 at 9:30pm at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009), with Shakespearean adaptations by Mike Gregorek with Levi Penley. The performance will also be available via live streaming. Tickets ($15 in-person; $10 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The show will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Boy wizard and Bard collide in Harry the First, The Knave Who Hath Liv’d - the Drunk Texts totally and completely unauthorized take on Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone! Join IN for Harry’s birthday celebration, lwith plenty of drinking games, and relive Harry and his BFF’s first year at school like you never have before - in Shakespearean verse!

Will a certain friendly groundskeeper take too many shots of whiskey? Will the headmaster bust a rhyme (in verse) during a game of King’s Cup? And how drunk will That Gent Who Wilt Not Be Nam’d be by the time he finally gets to his first line? Anything could happen in this epic Elizabethan parody, come find out what does!

The Drunk Texts Join us as our team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theatre, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even volunteer for a crucial cameo line. Drink along with us as we bring the bar to the classics...you may have heard of these texts before, but you’ve never seen them like this

Random Access Theatre reclaims and re-imagines works of the past as a way to engage in modern issues, while simultaneously nurturing the development of new pieces from emerging New York City artists. Based in DUMBO/Brooklyn Heights with performances throughout New York City, Random Access borrows its name from Random Access Memory, or RAM, a form of computer data storage. RAM allows information to be stored in various locations on a computer’s hard drive, which can then be accessed in any order to complete the necessary process or task. We choose to make theatre the same way: pulling resources together from many locations to create unique, dynamic, and visceral productions. www.randomaccesstheatre.com

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc