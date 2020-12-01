THE DOO WOP PROJECT: LIVE IN YOUR HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Live Virtual Theatrical Concert Announced

Back by popular demand, Ken Davenport presents The Doo Wop Project: Live In Your Home For The Holidays, a virtual live theatrical concert, on Saturday, December 12th at 8:00PM. The running time of the concert is 60 minutes, and tickets prices, starting at $25, can be purchased by visiting: www.TheDooWopProject.com.

The Doo Wop Project traces the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to songs of today. In their live holiday concert Live In Your Home For The Holidays, audience members will hear old school holiday classics like The Drifters' "White Christmas", The Temptations' "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer", Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons' version of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" along with "Doowopified" contemporary hits like "This Christmas" and "Last Christmas." It's sure to be a jolly good time. Featuring Tony-nominated members of Broadway's smash hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, A Bronx Tale, and more, The Doo Wop Project: Live In Your Home For The Holidays brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate-and in some cases entirely re-imagine some of the greatest holiday songs ever written.

The last five years have seen sold-out shows across the country and performances with everyone from Katy Perry to Jon Bon Jovi to Jay Leno. The Doo Wop Project has been seen in theaters across the country from Minnesota and Maryland to California and New Jersey. Their popular Symphonic Pops show has been performed with dozens of symphonies including Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Omaha, Vancouver, Detroit, and more.

The cast of The Doo Wop Project includes: Charl Brown (Motown: The Musical), Dwayne Cooper (Smokey Joe's Café), John Michael Dias (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Russell Fischer (Jersey Boys), Dominic Nolfi (Jersey Boys), and Sonny Paladino (Pippin).

"This year, the holidays may look a little different, but great festive music will surely get us into a bright, cheery mood" said producer Ken Davenport. "The Doo Wop Project had audiences dancing in their living rooms at their live virtual concert last month, and we look forward to having the guys bring the house down once again."

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with each other AND with The Doo Wop Project via a live chat, which will appear next to the video stream. Attendees can request songs to The Doo Wop Project in the chat.

The Doo Wop Project is also offering a DANCING GUARANTEE. Just like in their live shows, they will guarantee that you are up on your feet in your living room when you watch their live stream, or they'll give you your money back. They also invite attendees to host their own dance parties in their living rooms and even sing along with the group.

Tickets, ranging from $25-$85, can be purchased by visiting: www.TheDooWopProject.com.

Ticket prices for The Doo Wop Project: Live In Your Home For The Holidays are as follows: Live stream ticket ($25) - Audience members will enjoy the Doo Wop holiday show from the comfort of your living room. Livestream and Early Access Ticket ($55) - Audience members can enjoy their virtual holiday concert, receive a personalized holiday card from The Doo Wop Project, and be one of the few who step inside their sound check on December 12th. Limited availability.

VIP and Meet-&-Greet ticket ($85) - Audience members can enjoy their virtual holiday concert, receive their personalized holiday card, get a sneak peek at their sound check on December 12th, and meet and greet with the guys post-show. Limited availability.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You