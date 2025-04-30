THE DEATH OF RASPUTIN to Present 3-Week Extension Through End of May

The Death of Rasputin will welcome potential followers into their world for an additional three weeks. Summoned into existence by the sorceresses of Artemis is Burning—a formidable, female-led creative force comprised of industry veterans from film, television, and theater—The Death of Rasputin began performances at LMCC’s Arts Center at Governors Island on April 17, 2025, and opened April 25. Previously on sale through May 11, tickets are now available through May 31, 2025.



This spring, step into a world where history is suspended, loyalty is tested, and desire will save you. With original cast members of Sleep No More as part of the lead creative and Production Team, The Death of Rasputin isn’t just an immersive performance—it’s a revolution. Stakes are high. Where will your allegiance lie?



The Death of Rasputin is conceptualized by Ashley Brett Chipman and directed by Ashley Brett Chipman & Hope Youngblood, with assistant direction by Julia Sharpe. Collectively written by Julia Sharpe, David Campbell, Hope Youngblood & Ashley Brett Chipman, The Death of Rasputin features choreography by JAMES FINNEMORE and production management by Allison Camali, and is produced by Kelly Bartnik.



Whispers in the candlelight, shadows in the corridors— The Death of Rasputin is no mere play; it is a descent into decadence, a fever-dream of power, prophecy, and betrayal. This debaucherous satire unfolds as a lavish, unholy revel, conjuring the espionage and mysticism that danced at the edges of the Romanov dynasty in its twilight hour. Here, every character claws for dominion, every ambition is laced with poison, and every grasp for power pulls them closer to the abyss.



With history and legend entwined, and the specter of Rasputin looming large, this production dares to reclaim the grand spectacle of immersive performance, shattering the mold long held by the few. The revolution is here. The prophecy is written. Will you heed the call?



The cast of The Death of Rasputin includes Jake Ryan Lozano, Ginger Kearns, Zina Zinchenko, Adam Griffith, Audrey Tchoukoua, Manatsu Tanaka, Tim Creavin, John William Watkins, Lucy York Struever, Cashton Rehklau, and Louis Butelli.



The Death of Rasputin features set design by Lili Teplan (Love, Brooklyn), costume design by Eulyn Colette Hufkie (“The Walking Dead”), lighting design by Devin Cameron (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart) and sound design by Stephen Dobbie (The Burnt City).



Performances of The Death of Rasputin are currently Thursdays - Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2:15pm. Beginning May 18, Sunday performances will be at 3:15pm. From downtown Manhattan, audiences will board a ferry, leaving behind the familiar and stepping into the unknown on Governors Island—a threshold where history lingers and secrets whisper.

