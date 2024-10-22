THE COUNTER By Meghan Kennedy Begins Final Four Weeks At Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere of The Counter by Meghan Kennedy and directed by David Cromer is headed into the final four weeks of its run at the Laura Pels Theatre.

The Counter began preview performances on Friday, September 20, 2024 and officially opened on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th St).

The Counter features Anthony Edwards as “Paul,” Susannah Flood as “Katie,” and Amy Warren as “Peg.”

The limited engagement will run through November 17, 2024.

Every morning at the local diner in a small town, a waitress refills a regular's coffee. An unlikely friendship develops and keeps him coming back for more. But when he asks for a shocking favor, it brings to light both of their deepest secrets. The Counter is a funny, surprising, and moving meditation on the everyday connections that can change our lives.

After the success of Too Much, Too Much, Too Many (Roundabout Underground) and Napoli, Brooklyn (Off-Broadway), playwright Meghan Kennedy debuts her next Roundabout commission, The Counter. Directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit), The Counter marks the Roundabout debuts of Anthony Edwards and Amy Warren. Susannah Flood returns to the Roundabout stage following the Broadway productions of Birthday Candles and The Cherry Orchard.

The creative team for The Counter includes Walt Spangler (Sets), Sarah Laux (Costumes), Stacey Derosier (Lights), and Christopher Darbassie (Sound).

Comments