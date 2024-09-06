THE COMING STORM-THE LEGACY OF NAZISM ENDURES to be Presented at TNC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theater for the New City will present "The Coming Storm-the legacy of Nazism endures", written and directed by Stephan.

A cautionary tale based upon historical events of the 1930's and the Nazi regime efforts to build a weapon of mass destruction and the rise of today's antisemitism.

During the rise of Nazism in 30's Berlin a brilliant, a young German physicist tries to stay loyal to his homeland by leading its nuclear fission project keeping it ahead of The United States effort to develop a fission bomb. After witnessing the brutality of the Nazi regime and having people close to him murdered, he sabotages his own efforts on the program.

This play tells the story of a brilliant physicist Einsbruck who has won the Nobel Prize at 23 who is feeling pressure to join the Nazi party or give up any opportunities to do his work. After a year of interrogation by the Gestapo he is allowed to continue his work claiming that although he refuses to become a party member, he is a German patriot and loyal to the 'Fatherland' but as a culturally sophisticated man he loathes 'the little corporal' Hitler. When he is attacked viciously in the German press, he approaches his mentor's wife to use her connections to the wife of the SS to avoid getting put into a concentration camp.

Ultimately, Einsbruck is captured by the Americans and is detained in a manor in England which is secretly bugged so that the Americans can find out how far the Germans had gotten with their fission research. The Americans, fearing a coming 'cold' war with the Soviets, convince the group of German physicists to join the West. They do.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Location: THEATER FOR THE NEW CITY - Johnson Theater

155 First Avenue (between 9th and 10th Street), New York, NY 10003

Performances: Wed 9/4 6:30PM Sat 9/7 2PM Sun 9/8 5PM

Thurs 9/12 6:30PM Sat 9/14 2PM Sun 9/15 8PM

Cast: - Daniel Blick, Louise Bylicki, Gary Comorau, Joe Harkin, Marcia Hopson, Bodi Johnson, George Lugo, Bill McAndrews, Liam McGowan, Natalie Menna, Donata O'neill John Palacio.

Tickets: $15-$20 - Go to https://www.dreamupfestival.org/shows.html

For more information and full schedule - Box Office: 212-254-1109

