THE BEHOLDEN: The Spookiest New Play This Halloween Season

Watch The Beholden team get interviewed for their upcoming production playing at The Chain Theatre October 26th @ 7pm, 27th @ 7pm, 28th @ 3pm & 8pm, and 29th @ 3pm. Written by Gillian Britt, Directed by Lauren McAuliffe, Produced by Nicholas Kennedy, Gillian Britt & Jim Grant. Stage Managed by Sam Kersnick, Lighting Design by Conor McAuliffe and Costumes Designed by Cynthia Johnson.

The Beholden concerns Sally, a senior in college, preparing her final show in college – as a writer and director. Her play offers a new take on the Salem Witch Trials.She and her cast encounter a “dark force” that is seeking to censor her play and snuff out her fire. Sally and her friends will need magic of their own to fight these otherworldly critics out to bring down more than just the curtain. Cast includes Shelby Sweet, Lucy Buchanan, Jackie McCarthy, Camryn Graves, Henry Sirota, Lea Garcia, Jim Grant, and David Kagan.

The Beholden is a Trapezoid Theatre Production, you can find out more about The Beholden by going to their website Click Here



