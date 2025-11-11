THE ADDING MACHINE and More Set For The New Group 2026 Season at at The Theater at St. Clement's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Group has announced the move to its new home at The Theater at St. Clement’s, one of the original venues of the Off-Broadway movement. The move to the historic Theater at St. Clement’s–where the company last produced more than two decades ago–represents a transformative new chapter for The New Group, establishing a permanent home and granting full creative and operational autonomy. Following a decade of performances at The Pershing Square Signature Center, this transition grants The New Group new flexibility in its producing calendar, artistic and educational programming, and operations—laying the groundwork for long-term vision, risk-taking and deeper community engagement.

The New Group will inaugurate its new space with its 2026 season, launching with The Adding Machine by Elmer L. Rice with revisions by Thomas Bradshaw, directed by Scott Elliott; followed by Bocking by Preston Crowder, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb; and Jackals by Adam Rapp, directed by Carolyn Cantor.

The Adding Machine

by Elmer L. Rice with revisions by Thomas Bradshaw, directed by Scott Elliott. This production arrives in Winter/Spring 2026. Casting to be announced.

Mr. Zero is just another cog. He can’t fulfill his own needs, much less those of his wife Mrs. Zero, or his workwife Daisy. But when his boss replaces him with a machine, Mr. Zero lashes out violently, thrusting him on a wild journey where he must engineer his own fate. Despite being written over 100 years ago, this wild satire remains scarily current today.

Bocking

by Preston Crowder, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb. This production arrives in Summer/Fall 2026. Casting to be announced.

A preacher, a gay exorcism and a chicken named Danalana Parmesana collide in this irreverent sex farce. After two kids share what they overheard in their parent’s bedrooms, it’s their parents who are sent to the principal’s office. They work to remedy the situation through a hilarious cascade of events (and a mysterious visit from a chicken) where they uncover their kinks and confront their taboos. This is a raunchy romp…Bock bock, muthacluckers!

Bocking playwright Preston Crowder was the 2023-2024 Tow Foundation Playwright in Residence at The New Group. Bocking was developed at The New Group’s inaugural FreeFest in 2023.

Jackals

by Adam Rapp, directed by Carolyn Cantor. This production arrives in Fall 2026. Casting to be announced.

In a pandemic-blighted middle American city in a not-so-distant future, single mother Orla Blanton must choose between a better life for herself or for her 14-year-old son, whose ticket out may be the only commodity left: his immune system. Can a mother’s love endure in the face of such challenging circumstances?

All performances take place at The Theater at St. Clement’s (423 West 46th Street).

“We’re extremely excited to begin producing at The Theater at St. Clement’s and continue our legacy of creating adventurous, contemporary theater in Hell’s Kitchen,” said Scott Elliott, Founding Artistic Director of The New Group. “We aim to provide audiences with complex, emotional ensemble work that examines the human condition in our present moment. This move will also provide us with the flexibility to collaborate more closely with our artists as we build a robust pipeline to produce artist-driven theater."

“Our move to the historic Theater at St. Clement’s marks a milestone in our company, as we plan to develop and modernize the space into a vibrant cultural hub,” said Adam Bernstein, Executive Director of The New Group. “As the new theater operator at St. Clement’s, we’re excited to engage with the local community to build partnerships and welcome new audiences in Hell’s Kitchen, where we have had roots since The New Group’s founding. The Theater at St. Clement’s will provide a dynamic, flexible space, where audiences can share a sense of intimacy while engaging with the art. With more freedom, flexibility, and control, we're confident that we will be able to develop a more sustainable producing model for years to come."

Beyond its productions, the venue will also serve as a hub for the company’s education and literary programs, enabling tighter integration between artistic development, student programming, and community engagement.

In collaboration with Diller Scofidio + Renfro, The New Group will pursue a phased plan to modernize and preserve the historic site—improving accessibility, flexibility, and audience experience while honoring the character and history of the existing architecture. Future upgrades will include ADA accessibility improvements and a reconfigurable seating plan. In the meantime, The New Group will maintain its commitment to accessible performance initiatives such as ASL-interpreted, relaxed, open-captioned, and audio-described performances.

“All of us at Diller Scofidio + Renfro are thrilled to be collaborating with our friends at The New Group on The Theater at St. Clement's - it has so much character and history - one of our favorite things! This neighborhood is gorgeous and thriving and our plan is to lean into the warmth of the current architecture in order to both preserve and extend the life of a historic site, while building bridges between the past and the future,” said Charles Renfro, Diller Scofidio + Renfro.

“This milestone is just the beginning. Establishing a long-term home unlocks our potential. We already envision a vibrant home for our artists, our audiences, and our community. A home that will come to life through the vision and generosity of our friends,” said Carole Callebaut Piwnica, The New Group Board Chair. “We look forward to building it together.”

“For three decades, The New Group has been one of New York’s most fearless incubators of new voices and groundbreaking work. Its move to St. Clement’s — a place with deep artistic and spiritual roots — marks the start of an exciting new chapter, one that will allow The New Group to expand its mission, build partnerships, and strengthen its connection with the surrounding community. At a time when our city’s cultural spaces are under pressure, this investment in the future of live theater is a powerful statement about who we are and what we value as New Yorkers,” said Council Member Erik Bottcher. “I’m thrilled to celebrate this milestone and to support The New Group as it continues to shape the next generation of New York theater.”