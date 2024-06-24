THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: NATIONALS 2024 Cohort Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE 24 HOUR PLAYS has announced this year's cohort for The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, which will return this summer for their 13th year. A weeklong professional development initiative for early-career theater artists, The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals 2024 will take place July 15-22, 2024 at the Pace University Lower Manhattan campus.

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals is a free, rigorous professional intensive for early career theater artists. Over the course of one week, a group of 51 emerging actors, directors, playwrights, composers, producers, designers and stage managers will engage in intensive workshops, industry panel discussions, and their own Off-Broadway production of The 24 Hour Plays. The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are produced by Jake Beckhard and Serena Berman.

"We are thrilled to enter the second year of our partnership with Pace University's Sands College of Performing Arts, which has been instrumental in helping us maintain and grow our home for early-career artists,” said Jake Beckhard and Serena Berman. "In a year where alumni of the Nationals program received Oscar, Tony and Drama Desk nominations, it's even more clear that our work to validate, enfranchise, and connect these artists to each other is essential.”

The Nationals 2024 Cohort will include actors Anna Aubry, Julen Barini-Brown, Nora Canaday, Cyrus Carillo, Brandon Darcel, Sarah Grace Goldman, Nadel Henville, Miranda Hall Jiménez, Noelle Johnson, Coco McNeil, Katharine Means, Aida Mohamed, Michela Murray, Sammy Pignalosa, Sophia Radix, Brandon Richards, Leanne Rooney, Rebecca Salzhauer, Sam Sherman, Aubrey Tierney, Steven Vargas, Peren Yesilyurt, Kayla Zanakis, and Tarek Ziad; directors Jasmine A. Mitchell, Samantha Toy Ozeas, Frances Rippy, Bibiana Torres, Anastasia Webb, and Kate Willard; playwrights Christian Flynn, Ruby Gibson, BT Hayes, Elliot Lewis, Salwa Meghjee, william o'neal ii and composer Kevin Park; producers Lauren Linsey, Annaleise Loxton, and Kavin Moore; stage managers Mackenzie Black, Lexey Glouberman, Cindy Jemas, Annabelle Lamb, Gavin Petersen, and Damayanti Wallace; and designers Lani Boschulte, Ethan Feil, Mollie Leckrone, Brie Leftwich, and Malena Logan.

Participants will take part in workshops and panel discussions with professionals from all corners of the industry. Previous panelists have included Melis Aker, Will Arbery, Annie Baker, Jocelyn Bioh, Renee Blinkwolt, Isabella Byrd, Michael Cassara, Claire Danes, dots, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, J. Holtham, Lucas Hnath, Marin Ireland, Russell G. Jones, Julia Jordan, Hansol Jung, Thomas Kail, David Krumholtz, Warren Leight, David Lindsay-Abaire, Martyna Majok, Aasif Mandvi, Victor Malana Maog, Lou Moreno, Denis O'Hare, Austin Pendleton, Theresa Rebeck, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Christopher Shinn, Leigh Silverman, Rachel Sussman, Liesl Tommy and many more.

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals will be presented on Monday July 22 at Classic Stage's Lynn F. Angelson Theatre (136 E 13th St, New York, NY. Tickets are available at www.24hourplays.org/nationals.

ABOUT THE 24 HOUR PLAYS

The 24 Hour Plays (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director; Madelyn Paquette, managing director) bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed, and performed in twenty-four hours. Through our radically present approach to theater, we make work that responds immediately to the world around us, builds communities and generates new artistic partnerships that extend throughout the arts and entertainment industry. Our events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals, as well as productions in Athens, Denver, Dublin, Finland, Florence, Germany, Little Rock, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Sacramento, San Francisco, Savannah and more. Beginning March 17, 2020, The 24 Hour Plays Viral Monologues series generated over 600 new free-to-view theater pieces, featuring over 1000 artists, viewed millions of times worldwide and archived in the Library of Congress.

Each summer, we bring together early-career actors, directors, playwrights, producers, composers, designers and stage managers for our annual free professional intensive culminating in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays in an Off-Broadway theater. The 24 Hour Plays Nationals have introduced audiences and collaborators to a new generation of artists changing the game in theater, television, and film. The 24 Hour Plays are an enduring New York City institution, while our licensed affiliates and partners produce The 24 Hour Plays and Musicals in theaters and schools worldwide, impacting everyone from celebrities to students and strengthening creative communities worldwide — one day at a time.

