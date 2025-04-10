New Translation Of THE IMAGINARY INVALID World Premiere Set for Moliere in the Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Molière in the Park, in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance, will present the world premiere of MIP's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien's new translation of Molière's comedy-ballet, The Imaginary Invalid, directed by Tiberghien, starring Tony and Olivier Award nominee Sahr Ngaujah, choreographed by FlexN dancer Cal Hunt, with original live music by cellist Johnathan Moore.

The Imaginary Invalid runs May 8 - 25, 2025 for 21 performances in a limited engagement at the LeFrak Center at Lakeside, Prospect Park. Enter at 171 East Drive between Ocean Avenue and Lincoln Road. Previews begin May 8 for a May 12 opening.

Molière in the Park's Board President Kaliswa Brewster says, "We are honored to continue bringing free theater to Brooklyn's backyard, Prospect Park. In a world that so often breaks our hearts-with headlines filled with division, violence and fear-we believe that joy is essential to keeping hope alive, and that laughter is not just welcome, but necessary. At Molière in the Park, we center our work around comedy and classical texts because they offer just enough distance to examine complex truths with clarity and care. Through humor, we can look at systems of power, identity, health and injustice-and at each other-with fresh eyes. Molière used comedy to critique the hypocrisies of his time, holding a mirror to society with biting wit and radical insight. We strive to carry that legacy forward. We can laugh and have "aha" moments at the same time. And that shared laughter creates space for empathy, reflection and sometimes even transformation. We strive to open hearts-to break them wide open, not with pain, but with recognition and connection. Brooklyn is a microcosm of the world: layered, vibrant and complex. Since our inception in 2019, we've offered a space where people from all walks of life can sit shoulder to shoulder, breathe the same air and share a story. Live theater-in a public park and free to all-is a radical act of unity. When we laugh, think, cry together with a wide variety of people who are not like us, we remember our shared humanity. And when we honor our shared humanity, we create endless paths and possibilities to heal the world."

The Imaginary Invalid is the last play that legendary French playwright Molière wrote and was originally conceived as a Comedy-Ballet where theater, dance and music are intertwined. Gravely ill while writing and performing this play, Molière explores the fear of disease and the exploitation it breeds through his infinitely humorous dialogue and in-your-face satire.

"We look forward to presenting a 21st century American version of this 17th century French comedy-ballet," says Lucie Tiberghien, director and translator. "Our production of The Imaginary Invalid will double down on the intention that fueled its original creation: to entertain, spread joy and reaffirm a central belief of Molière's legacy: Far from being harmless, art and entertainment can cure many ailments."

Argan is ill. But is he? Argan is dying. But aren't we all? Argan wants absolute control. But is that ever achievable? After a series of upside down attempts to snap him out of it, a solution is found. But will it save him?

In addition to Drama Desk, Lortel and Obie Award winner Sahr Ngaujah (Broadway's Fela! & Moulin Rouge!, Marvel's "Luke Cage," Master Harold...and the Boys at Signature Theatre, Mlima's Tale at the Public), the cast includes Mary Bacon (Drama Desk Award Coal Country at the Public, Broadway's Rock N Roll & Arcadia), Donte Bonner (Broadway's Romeo + Juliet, Occupied Territories at 59E59, Henry V with Chicago Shakespeare Theater), Rory Furey-King (The Second City NY, Operation Mincemeat Off-West End, London Cats tour), Doron JéPaul (Broadway: Kenny Leon's Our Town, To Kill A Mockingbird & The Piano Lesson), Naomi Lorrain (Jordans at the Public, Daphne at LCT, La Race with Page 73/WP), Shayvawn Webster (The Comedy of Errors with Shakespeare Theatre Company DC, The Assassination of Julius Caesar with Bedlam, For All the Women Who Thought They Were Mad at Soho Rep) and dancer Cal Hunt.

The Production Team includes Marie Yokoyama (Set Design), Stoli Stolnack (Light Design), Jessica Irvin (Costume Design) and Deanna Kahn (Production Stage Manager). Line Producer is Molly FitzMaurice. Graphic Design by Katya Kirillova.

"Performing arts have the power to connect us all and build community in remarkable ways, and Molière in the Park's mission to make theater accessible to all Brooklynites does exactly that," said Prospect Park Alliance President, Morgan Monaco. "As the stewards of Prospect Park, we at the Alliance work to ensure that all in our community feel welcome and know that the park is a place where they can thrive, find joy and foster community. This makes our partnership with Molière in the Park such a natural one, and we are excited to welcome our community to the park for another beloved season of free theater in our green oasis."

Tickets are free to the public with RSVP. All ages welcome. Run time is approximately one hour and 40 minutes. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, to reserve tickets, and for more info visit https://www.moliereinthepark.org.

A special opening night benefit performance takes place on Monday, May 12 at 6pm with pre-show hors d'oeuvres and drinks, show at 7:30pm, and post-show party with cocktails with the cast and crew. Benefit tickets are $150.

Molière in the Park (MIP) brings people of all backgrounds together through free access to theatrical experiences of the highest professional quality. Since 2019, MIP has brought free performances to Prospect Park, as well as other beloved Brooklyn institutions such as Brooklyn Public Library and BRIC. The company's productions center around the work of legendary French playwright Molière, whose plays, when produced through an inclusive and contemporary lens, are relatable and explore the human condition in ways that promote generosity of spirit, foster unity over division, and spread joy. The mission of Molière in the Park is to foster empathy and unity within the diverse communities in Brooklyn through the arts. Learn more at https://www.moliereinthepark.org.

Prospect Park Alliance is the non-profit organization that sustains, restores and advances Prospect Park, Brooklyn's Backyard, in partnership with the City of New York. The Alliance provides critical staff and resources that keep the park green and vibrant for the diverse communities that call Brooklyn home. The Alliance cares for the woodlands and natural areas; restores the park's buildings and landscapes; creates new park destinations; and provides free or low-cost volunteer, education and recreation programs. Through the work of the Alliance, Prospect Park is an international model for the care of urban parks, and one of the premier green spaces in the United States. Learn more at https://www.prospectpark.org.

