Patrick Bringley's ALL THE BEAUTY IN THE WORLD Extends at DR2 Theatre

All The Beauty In The World, a new one-man play written and performed by Patrick Bringley, based on his New York Times Best Selling memoir, has extended at the DR2 Theatre. Directed by Dominic Dromgoole, performances will now run through May 25. All The Beauty In The World is produced by Charleston Literary Festival and Sarah Moriarty, Nina Keneally, and Staci Levine, and general managed by Groundswell Theatricals, Inc.



Patrick Bringley’s All The Beauty In The World is a portrait of one man's life through a time of transition. While looking for somewhere to contemplate his life and heal from his brother’s death, Patrick quits his high-profile journalism career at The New Yorker and seeks refuge in the most beautiful place he can think of: The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Through his job as a Museum Guard, Patrick starts his life anew, all while falling under the spell of the place and the people he meets there. As his connection to the art around him grows, so does Patrick, until he gradually emerges... transformed by all the beauty.



The stage adaptation of All the Beauty in the World was first produced as a special presentation at the 2024 Charleston Literary Festival, Charleston, South Carolina.



All The Beauty In The World features scenic design by Dominic Dromgoole, lighting design by Abigail Hoke-Brady (A Guide for the Homesick; The Last Supper), projection design by Austin Switser, (Paradise Interrupted; Emilie), and sound design by Caleb Garner (The 39 Steps; Cabaret).

“I am truly humbled by the response to the play and my story,” said Patrick Bringley. “It’s a magical feeling in the theater, and people stop me after the show to share their own stories about loss, healing, chosen family, and the beauty they find in art and in life. It’s exactly why I wanted to adapt my memoir for the stage.”



