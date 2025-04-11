Manhattan Theatre Source to Present 2025 EstroGenius Festival: ALL IN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manhattan Theatre Source will present the 2025 EstroGenius Festival: ALL IN, a performance festival celebrating dynamo womxn, trans and gender non-conforming artists, May 8-24, 2025. Performances will take place at Judson Church, The Cell Theatre. UNDER St. Marks and Downtown Art Theater. Tickets ($15-$30) are available for advance purchase.

EstroGenius announces 2025 ALL IN dance and experimental artists:

Em Papineau + Sofia Engelman

Sheer Spectacle

Valentina Bache

c/s movement projects

Ana Rokafella Garcia

Jarbeaux of The Bearded Ladies Cabaret

Beth Graczyk with Leah Wilks

Carolina Marin/Kescena

Alex Oliva with Neil Rolnick

Dorchel Haqq

Pele Bauch & Eva Burgess with Chef Kini Kahauolopua

maura nguyễn donohue

VERBAL ANIMAL

Buffy + MTHR TRSA

Kara Beadle and Andy Zacek

Joya Powell/Movement of the People Dance Company

Petra Zanki

tidbit collective

Portia Wells

Plus a special EstroGenius play by a brilliant mother/daughter team. written and performed by Molly Kirschner, directed by Deb Margolin.

Tickets will be on sale Monday April 14 and The Short Play Series writers will be announced by April 16! Estrogenius presents its 24th year of commitment to breaking the mold of a womxn's festival. Estrogenius 2025: ALL IN is 3 weeks of experimental performance, dance, theater, music and poetry across New York City. The Festival is curated by Portia Wells, Sabrina Canas, Melissa Riker, John C. Robinson, and short play producer Vincent Marano. 2025 offers the EstroGenius Short Play Series, which sold out in 2024, partners with the historic Judson Church, and features independent New York City dance artists like Em Papineau & Sofia Engelman, VERBAL ANIMAL, Movement of the People, Valentina Bache, Dorchel Haqq and Petra Zanki, plus the work of long-time EstroGenius producer, maura nguyễn donohue and welcomes Seattle artists Kara Beadle and Andy Zacek and their wild, bicycle focused new world.

EstroGenius 2025: ALL IN offers a wide variety of performances throughout the festival with up-and-coming and award winning New York City artists plus Seattle, Chile and Colombia artists, inviting ticket buyers to experience performances in theaters, giant gym spaces and renovated townhouses. EstroGenius 2025 is not to be missed!

﻿EstroGenius Festival is an annual celebration of the artistry of femme, non-binary, non-conforming and trans womxn artists produced from 2017-2024 by Melissa Riker and maura nguyễn donohue, now in 2025 produced by Riker with up and coming artists Sabrina Canas and Portia Wells. Founded as a short play festival in 2000 at Manhattan Theatre Source by Fiona Jones, EstroGenius exists to present the voices of dance-makers, playwrights, experimental performers, teens, musicians, burlesque performers, noise artists, filmmakers, dj's and anyone else looking to break molds and crack gender codes to the stage, street and forefront of public attention.

