THANK YOU, DON AMECHE to Have World Premiere at The American Theatre Of Actors

THANK YOU, Don Ameche is making its world premiere at the Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre of Actores Complex, 314 W. 54th St. New York City with a special limited engagement: July 7 - 13 7 pm (with 3 pm showings on July 9, 12, and 13) ﻿PLUS LIVESTREAMING.

Be a fly-on-the-wall of the Writers Room of a hit radio show of 1938! Thank You, Don Ameche is a witty comedy done at breakneck pace. It's not all fun and games as the world is about to change ... forever. How will these clever scribes handle that?

Thank You, Don Ameche is written and directed by Lawrence A. Herman and produced by Ben Batchelder (Brooklyn Alternative Musical Theater Co.), and stars Joe Castinado as Phil, Emma Taylor Miller (The Jester's Wife, It's Always Punny in Philadelphia) as Arlene, Ryan Scott Thomas (Blue Bloods, New Amsterdam, The Flight Attendant) as Artie, Dylan Smith (UCB) as Howard, and Mark Simonoff (Theater 315's Othello) as Sammy. Christopher Davis, and Annelise Lipowitz (The Jesus Christ Show!) understudy.

Molly Huey (Some Like It Hot, Marvelous Ms. Maisel, The Gilded Age, TheaterWorks) is the Costume Coordinator.

Thank You, Don Ameche will have a limited run at the ATA, but will also be LIVESTREAMED on July 12 at 3 & 7 pm. Something ironic about a play about old time radio being livestreamed online.