TCG Gala to Feature Performances from CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND and Market Theatre

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, is pleased to announce the performances for the TCG's 60th Anniversary Gala: Our Stories, which will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 7:30pm ET with an afterparty to follow. The Gala will feature songs from Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band, performed by Francis Jue, Abraham Kim, Jane Lui, Joe Ngo, Courtney Reed, and Moses Villarama; as well as a performance from The Market Theatre Laboratory in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Gala will honor Ricardo Khan and the Performing Arts Alliance (PAA), and both the Gala and virtual live afterparty will be hosted by drag superstar Shequida. Dr. Michelle Ramos, the board chair of PAA and Vision Keeper of Alternate ROOTS, will offer remarks on behalf of PAA. To learn more about the Our Stories Gala, and the programming it supports, click here or email Gala@tcg.org. Please email Corinna Schulenburg for press reservations. Reserve donation-based tickets here.

"We're thrilled to welcome the artists of Cambodian Rock Band and The Market Theatre Laboratory to TCG's Gala," said Teresa Eyring, executive director, TCG. "Together, they represent the vitality and interconnectedness of our global theatre movement, which is also embodied by our honorees. Ricardo Khan and Crossroads Theatre Company have fostered a long and meaningful relationship with The Market Theatre, and the Performing Arts Alliance continues to advocate at the federal level for policies that support international exchange. We hope theatre people from around the world will join us to celebrate."

The Our Stories Gala will be held virtually and take place between the two parts of TCG's Virtual Conference: Our Theatre Ecology. Recent honorees at the Our Stories gala included David Henry Hwang, the National Black Theatre Festival, and Rick Miramontez

The Performing Arts Alliance is the national policy advocate, leadership forum, and learning network for America's nonprofit performing arts organizations, artists, and allies.