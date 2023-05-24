TADA! Youth Theater Presents EVERYTHING ABOUT CAMP (ALMOST), July 13- July 29

Everything About Camp (Almost) is a comic musical review that chronicles a summer at camp.

TADA! Youth Theater presents Everything About Camp (almost), July 13, 2023, through July 29, 2023.

Everything About Camp (Almost) is a comic musical review that chronicles a summer at camp. Happily, campers spend their days hitting baseballs, playing pranks, taking hikes, swimming, making new friends, and developing crushes. As the summer's end approaches, it's time to return to their siblings, parents, and school friends back home. There is one thing they certainly won't long for and that is the slop the cafeteria claims to be food! All the rest will be missed (except maybe the bugs!), until they come back again next year, when the school year is done.

Everything About Camp (Almost) presents scenes by Michael Slade with music and lyrics by Jonathan Agee, Gary Bagley, James Beloff, Jamie Bernstein, Mary Ehlinger, David Evans, Daniel Feigelson, Faye Greenberg, David Lawrence, Robby Merkin, Mary Murfitt, Eric Rockwell, and Margaret Rose.

Performances are one-hour long, affordable, fun-filled musicals that are perfect for family audiences of ages 3 and above. They are performed by talented young people who are members of RYET (Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA!). The young actors represent New York City in all its diversity. They come from different neighborhoods and boroughs, have different economic, racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds, have different abilities, and are members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), talented youth ages 8-18; musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. Through TADA!'s high-quality work, young people's self-confidence and creativity are enhanced, which develops advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving – skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

Please visit Click Here for more information and to purchase your tickets! TADA! is committed to making its productions accessible to all and offers a limited number of Pay What You Can Tickets for each performance starting at $1, in addition to group sales for nonprofit organizations at $10.




