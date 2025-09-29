Staged Reading Of George Orwell's ANIMAL FARM to be Presented at Out Of The Box Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Out of the Box Theatre Company will present a staged dramatic reading of George Orwell's biting satire, adapted by Nelson Bond, Animal Farm, October 17-19. What begins as a joyous revolution by animals emancipating themselves darkens into a chilling portrait of power, propaganda, and the corruption of ideals.

The live, in-person performances will take place at the Bernie Wohl Center, 647 Columbus Avenue, New York, N.Y. Tickets are $35 and $30 (seniors and students) and can be purchased at .

Animal Farm will be performed four times only:

Friday, October 17 at 7:30pm

Saturday, October 18 at 3pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, October 19 at 3pm

Animal Farm is a powerful allegory that feels sharper and more relevant today than ever. The animals' triumphant dream is twisted into a nightmare ruled by the ruthless and cunning pigs. Blending sharp humor with harrowing drama, the story serves as a warning about the fragility of freedom and the manipulation of language, leaving audiences shaken and thinking long after the performance ends.

"Orwell's fable is a story that feels terrifyingly modern, and Nelson Bond's adaptation of Animal Farm is a compelling take on this Dream-come-true descending into a Nightmare. Animal Farm is a cautionary tale 'as old as time' ... and as relevant 'as tonight's Evening News,'" said the director of the production, Jeffery V. Thompson. "It's a story that perfectly aligns with the mission of Out of the Box Theatre. Our company's seasoned actors use their skills and experience to bring to life the animals who populate this mythical barnyard far away, and whose aspirations, ambitions, faults and virtues mirror our own so closely, that at times it's difficult to distinguish those who walk on four legs from those who walk on two. We can promise you a production of this classic tale that will resonate with a chilling new relevance for today's audiences."

Completed in 1944, Animal Farm initially faced resistance from publishers wary of its blatant satire of the Soviet Union, a key British ally during World War II. After several rejections, it was finally published in 1945, achieving commercial success and securing its place as a timeless and essential work of political literature.

The cast includes Christopher Michael Bauer*, Susan Case*, Bob Greenberg, Kathleen Huber*, Alvin Keith*, Darrie Lawrence*, Roumel Reaux*, and John Robert Tillotson*.

The production is directed by Jeffery V. Thompson. The stage manager is Crystal Ramirez-Neil. Scenic design is by Harlan Penn, costumes are by Katherine Roberson, lighting design by Stephen Cornelius, and sound design by Zack Dornfeld with production by Halina Malinowski.