SoHo Playhouse Announces the Return of FRINGE ENCORE SERIES 2022

Darren Lee Cole, producing director of the not-for-profit, SoHo Playhouse has announced the homecoming of the International Fringe Encore Series. This year's Series marks a return of the world's best emerging theater to New York City and the SoHo Playhouse, with at least one production chosen from Fringe Festivals throughout North America: Orlando, Hollywood, and Cincinnati, and the world: Brighton, Edinburgh, Edmonton, and Milano. More festivals may be announced shortly. A panel of theatrical professionals will review all productions and choose a Series winner based on artistic merit, production value, and overall excellence. The Series will then work with that production to mount a longer solo run sometime in early 2023. This year's Series will take place at SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam Street, New York City from November 25, 2022 through January 8, 2023. Tickets will range from $29-$49 with the full line up of winners to be announced on October 1st, 2022. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.sohoplayhouse.com.

Now in its 15th season (after a couple of years off), the International Fringe Encore Series will once again convene to celebrate the "Best of the Fests". This year's selection committee will be traveling to renowned Fringe Festivals around the globe to select this year's winners for the coveted encore performances slots at the end of the Festival season.

The International Fringe Encore Series was created to provide opportunities to emerging artists that showed exceptional talent at this year's Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off-Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. Many of the previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success including Drama Desk Nominee Krapp 39 (FringeNYC 2008), Jamaica Farewell (FringeNYC 2009), Triassic Parq (FringeNYC 2012), We Live By The Sea (Edinburgh 2016) and Rap Guide To Religion (Edinburgh Fringe 2015).

SOHO PLAYHOUSE has been one of Off Broadway's primary venues for new plays for the past 60 years. Formerly "Vandam Playhouse" the theatre has been home to countless dreams and movements. Many actors, directors, choreographers, production designers, theatre managers, technicians, and producers all received their start at SoHo Playhouse. Writers: Sam Shepard, Edward Albee, Tracy Letts, Charles Buch, LeRoi Jones and Lanford Wilson have all made this venue their home. Award winning shows have included: "The Boys in the Band", "Killer Joe", "The Divine Sister", "Mindgame", "Krapp, 39", "Piaf", "Room Service", "Jamaica Farewell", "Belly of a Drunken Piano", "Bukowski From Beyond", "The Emperor Jones", "Triassic Parq", "Rap Guide To Climate Chaos"", "The Other Josh Cohen", "Bill W and Dr Bob", "Bright Colors And Bold Patterns", "Josephine: A Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play "and recently Hannah Gadsby's "Nanette", Daniel Sloss "X", and Phoebe Waller Bridge in "Fleabag". The Playhouse has also proudly served as home to the International Fringe Encore Series since 2005. Mr. Cole has served as Artistic Director since 2004.

The Fringe Encore Series, founded in 2006 by Britt Lafield, was created as a learning center and stepping stone for upcoming talent and their amazing productions. Originally selecting shows from The New York International Fringe Festival every August in New York City, the Series now has expanded to include the largest Fringe Festivals in the world. Fringe Encore Series presents, promotes and educates the "best of" productions from each festival and allows them more opportunities to grow into their next steps of developments. Simultaneously the Series provides our New York community the opportunity to experience the best emerging theater in the world. The Series has called the SoHo playhouse home since 2007.