Show Shepherd Adds More Free Solo Shows To Livestream Theater Series

Based on the success of last week's launch of its new series of free livestreamed theatrical performances, Show Shepherd, a theatrical consulting group that works with writers, independent producers, and theater companies to develop new work, continues The At-Home Theater Series with additional performances this Thursday, April 2 and Friday, April 3.

In 2019, Show Shepherd launched its Digital Services for promoting new stage works and with the The At-Home Theater Series, it expands its online presence to include livestreamed performances.

"For 10 years Show Shepherd has worked directly with writers and other industry pros to strategically advance their projects in creative and exciting ways, most recently through Digital Services designed to help them reach decision makers in the field and audiences through online video content. So we're very proud to take the next step and present these exciting artists and their beautiful, very personal work as part of The At-Home Theater Series during this time when closures and social distancing have focused us even more online," said Matt Schicker, founder and president of Show Shepherd.

These solo performances, developed for a theatrical setting, will be performed by the artists in their own homes for the first time. All of the shows will be completely free, and filmed LIVE. For the full lineup and schedule of show and links to each livestream, please go to ShowShepherd.com/Live.

Current artists set to perform in the The At-Home Theater Series are:

Jessica Sherr - Bette Davis Ain't For Sissies

Actress and playwright Jessica Sherr powerfully channels Bette Davis' fight against the male-dominated studio system. On the night of the 1939 Oscars, Bette Davis returns home knowing she's to lose Best Actress to Vivien Leigh's Scarlett O'Hara, because the press has leaked the winners. Miss Davis takes us on the bumpy ride of her tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actress fights her way through the studio system to the top. Witness Bette triumph over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts. See what happens when someone who always wins...loses.

Ben Clark - Quarantunes

It's time to relax, sit the appropriate distance apart from each other, wash our hands, and dig some new musical theater pieces with Ben Clark, composer/lyricist of the musicals The Circus in Winter, Skin & Bones, and Bruno and the Gospel of Infinity (and leader of the rock outfit Ben Clark and the Long Shadows) and special guest.

Vivian Nesbitt - The Bark & The Tree

Alcoholism. Depression. Suicide. Not the family footsteps Vivian wanted to follow so when they threatened to be the ones she was destined for, she took action. Setting sail for Ireland in search of a different legacy Vivian traces her lineage back five generations, to find one filled with poetry, song, and loyalty. The past, the present and the "Born & Breds" collide as the play bends time and space until Vivian divines a future and a truth all her own. Discovery and surrender, juxtaposed with the comedy of human nature fill the play with pathos, humor and adventure.





