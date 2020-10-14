Short Play Podcast PLAYING ON AIR Announces Fall Season Lineup

On Sundays through December 13, new episodes of Playing on Air will be available online.

Long-running theater podcast and public radio program Playing on Air announces its new fall season of short audio plays, launching this Sunday, October 18. Its slated lineup introduces eight short audio plays and interviews from dynamic playwrights including Lucas Hnath, Dominique Morisseau, Rachel Bonds, and Melis Aker.

"What a pandemic gift, to be brought together by Playing on Air, with such a talented company," says Hamish Linklater, playwright and performer of holiday show Thanksgiving for One. "Making a radio play in a pandemic... It's a crazy moment when a form serves its function to a tee - giving us the opportunity to play together when we're so so far apart."

Playing on Air's upcoming shows feature exceptional artists from stage, television, and film, including Jean Smart ("Frasier", HBO's "Watchmen"), William Jackson Harper ("The Good Place"), Carol Kane (The Princess Bride), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Stick Fly, "Castle"), J. Alphonse Nicholson ("P-Valley", A Soldier's Play), Hamish Linklater ("Legion", The Big Short), Amy Ryan ("The Office", Gone Baby Gone), and April Matthis (Toni Stone).

"I'm so excited to have my work produced with Playing on Air. After the wonderful way in which they captured my play Night Vision, I'm ecstatic to now have two of my favorite short plays, Jezelle the Gazelle and Third Grade, on this platform," says playwright Dominique Morisseau. "In this Movement for Black Lives, it feels important to be able to revisit my work that has always centered our stories, and continue to posit our narratives into the current social conversation. Playing on Air does this in a way that allows our work to become expansive and palatable to a different facet of our theatrical imaginations."

On Sundays through December 13, new episodes of Playing on Air will be available online. Podcast listeners can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

The coronavirus required Playing on Air to record half its season remotely for the first time in its history. "Recording remotely is an amazing opportunity to work with artists no matter their locale," remarks Claudia Catania, Founder and Producing Artistic Director. "My hope, in these tremulous times, is that our fall season will deliver laughter, refuge, and food for thought."

"I have so much gratitude for the privilege of being invited into a new world," said Carol Kane. "What a learning experience, and gift to me!"

More information can be found on its website, and via social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You