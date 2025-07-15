Samantha Mathis, Molly Ranson, and More to Star in THE HONEY TRAP at Irish Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Irish Repertory Theatre has revealed the initial cast for the New York Premiere of The Honey Trap by Leo McGann (Friends Like These). Directed by Matt Torney (The White Chip), previews begin September 17, 2025, in Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, with opening night set for September 28, for a limited run through November 9, 2025.



The cast of The Honey Trap will include Doireann Mac Mahon (Corruption), Daniel Marconi (Sweeney Todd), Samantha Mathis (33 Variations), Molly Ranson (Prayer for the French Republic), Harrison Tipping (Up The Town), and Annabelle Zasowski (“Evil”). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



The Honey Trap will feature set design by Charlie Corcoran (The Weir), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (The Weir), costume design by Sarita Fellows (One of the Good Ones), sound design by James Garver (Doubt) and properties by Nicole Rozanski (Irishtown). April Ann Kline (A Child’s Christmas in Wales) will serve as Production Stage Manager, with Pamela Brusoski (Aristocrats) as Assistant Stage Manager.



Belfast, 1979. At the height of the Troubles, two off-duty British soldiers think they’ve hit it off with two local girls at a unionist pub on the city’s outskirts. But what begins as a night of flirtation and playful sparring soon turns dark. Decades later, as one of the soldiers recounts the events for an American oral history project, long-buried memories resurface, drawing him back to Belfast in search of answers and revenge.

The Honey Trap was first presented as a staged reading at Irish Rep in 2024 as part of the New Works Fall Festival. Its world premiere was in 2023 with Solas Nua.



The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays at 2pm & 7pm; Thursdays and Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will no 2pm performance on Wednesday September 17, and no public performance on Sunday September 28.

