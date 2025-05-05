Sam Massey and Andie Angel Join FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sam Massey and Andie Angel have joined the cast of Off-Broadway's hit Friends! The Musical Parody as Ross Geller and Female Swing, respectively, joining Briana Sky Riley, Caroline Santiago Turner, Francesco DiFlora, Brett Miller, Hannah Thompson, Jerry Caviston, and Avery Horton.

Friends! The Musical Parody with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner, with its home in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 3rd Floor), is just one of many musical parodies that the duo has written together. The show lovingly pokes fun at the beloved TV show “Friends,” celebrating the adventures of your favorite 20-somethings, as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in New York City.

It's a typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride bursts in and kicks the whole gang out of second gear! The musical recreates favorite moments from all 10 seasons of Friends through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp. The show is recommended for audiences aged 13+.

