STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL Begins Performances Tonight!

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical returns from the Upside Down with its off-Broadway premiere beginning tonight, August 5th at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St.), ahead of an official Opening Night set for Wednesday, August 11th, with the strictly limited engagement set to run through Sunday, September 5th.

A limited number of $11 rush tickets will be available to each performance. Participants may enter the lottery in person at The Players Theater 90 minutes prior to curtain time to enter their name for the chance to see that day's performance. 60 minutes prior to the show names will be chosen at random. Limit one entry per person and up to two tickets per winner. Tickets are subject to availability.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, which originally played two sold-out concert runs at Feinstein's/54 Below, is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy 80's glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, indulgent pop culture references, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite frumpy ginger, Barb Holland.

The production is produced by Cue to Cue Productions, Golden Olive Productions, and Stranger Sings LLC.

Stranger Sings! will play the following schedule: Thursday, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets begin at $39 and are available at www.StrangerSingsTheMusical.com . Premium tickets run at $79 and include a complimentary beer or wine and a limited-edition pin.