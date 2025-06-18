SHRINKING Writer Bill Posley's THE DAY I ACCIDENTALLY WENT TO WAR is Coming to SoHo Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Writer and comedian Bill Posley, an executive producer and writer on Apple's hit comedy “Shrinking,” will bring his acclaimed solo show The Day I Accidentally Went to War back to NYC for a limited engagement at the SoHo Playhouse. Produced by Kristen Boulé and directed by four-time Emmy Award-winner Bente Engelstoft, The Day I Accidentally Went to War will begin previews on August 6, with an opening celebration on August 9, and will run through August 31, 2025. Engelstoft reunites with Posley after directing his first solo show, The Day I Became Black, which won the 2020 Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Solo Performance.

The Day I Accidentally Went to War is the hilarious and powerful true story about the American Veteran experience. Some people accidentally miss their bus stop, some accidentally misplace their keys, but Bill? Well … you get it. In The Day I Accidentally Went to War, he will take you on a roller coaster journey through childhood traumas to basic training and deployment, to coming home. Packed with laughs, gasps and all the feels, this show bares brutal truths, honors the Veteran experience, and celebrates the human spirit.

“Coming back to do this show in New York means everything to me,” Posley said. “NYC is the Mount Rushmore of theater, there is so much talent in that city that even subway performers are so good that they make you feel like you're not worthy of being there. When I first started writing this show, I wasn't sure if it would resonate with audiences or find its place in the world. I'm so thankful it has, and I'm eternally grateful to the Soho Playhouse for bringing it back to NYC.”

