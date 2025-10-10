SHITZPROBE to Welcome Jared Goldsmith For One Night Only

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shitzprobe, NYC's premiere improvised musical comedy show, has revealed that Jared Goldsmith will be their special guest star on October 13th at 7:00 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Goldsmith is teaming up with the brilliant improvisers of the Shitzprobe cast and band to create a brand-new musical that's never been seen before - and will never be seen again!

Goldsmith spent four years captivating audiences as Jared Kleinman in the Broadway and First National Tour casts of Dear Evan Hansen. As a writer and composer, his works have garnered nearly one million followers across digital platforms and millions of streams on Spotify!

Shitzprobe showcases the magic that happens when Broadway royalty teams up with NYC's best improvisers to throw away the script and improvise a musical. The talented cast will create a completely original, two-act show based entirely on a suggestion from the audience. Every song, every scene, every lyric is made up on the spot, which makes for a unique and unforgettable show that's a totally different musical each and every time. Every show is both the opening and closing night!

"Shitzprobe is so fun. Improv is the best", says fellow Broadway alum and long-time Shitzprobe cast member Josh Lamon (currently starring in Death Becomes Her) in a recent feature from The New York Independent. "We take a Broadway or film/TV personality and we make them the star... Whatever idea they have is the best idea in the world. Audiences eat it up."

You'll want to eat up every idea Jared Goldsmith has when he makes his improv debut, too! Tickets for this highly anticipated event are selling fast. Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of Shitzprobe with Jared Goldsmith!