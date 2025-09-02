SHITZPROBE Moves To The Laurie Beechman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now in its fifth year, the hit musical improv comedy show, Shitzprobe, is moving uptown to the historic Laurie Beechman Theatre. Beginning Sept 29, the show will play twice a month, with each performance featuring a special Broadway guest star joining the cast.

Each performance of Shitzprobe is the premiere of a brand-new musical that has never been performed before and will never be performed again. And YOU, the audience, are part of the show's creation - simply shout out the title of a musical that doesn't exist, and watch it come to life! Every song, lyric, line of dialogue and dance move is totally improvised, accompanied by a live band creating the score right before your eyes.

Created by Kiki Mikkelsen, Ali Reed, and Adrien Pellerin, the Shitzprobe cast features the best musical improvisers in New York City, who have been seen on Comedy Central, Adult Swim, at the world-renowned Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and on Broadway in shows such as Wicked, The Prom, The Book of Mormon, Freestyle Love Supreme, and Death Becomes Her. Past guest stars have included Tony Award Winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin), Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber (Death Becomes Her), Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Barrett Wilbert Weed (Heathers, Mean Girls), and Broadway stars from Into The Woods, Wicked, Come From Away, Waitress, Company, and more.

For the full schedule, upcoming stars, and tickets, visit www.TheBeechman.com.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre, which opened in 1978 beneath the legendary West Bank Cafe, has long been a launchpad for theatrical talent. Originally the “Downstairs Theatre Bar” with Lewis Black as Artistic Director, it produced over 1,500 one-act plays in its first 14 years, featuring early works by Aaron Sorkin and breakout performances from Tony Shalhoub, Mary Testa, Holly Hunter, Nathan Lane, and Mark Linn-Baker. It was also the birthplace of the Tony Award-winning Side Man starring Edie Falco, and where Stephen Sondheim famously debuted “Finishing the Hat” for Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin during rehearsals for Sunday in the Park with George.

Renamed after beloved Broadway star Laurie Beechman, the theatre has since become a premier destination for cabaret, drag, comedy, and live performance. Its intimate stage has hosted icons from Joan Rivers—who performed more than 200 sets there and told her final joke on its stage—to Jinkx Monsoon, André De Shields, Matt Doyle, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, and even The Who. Now under the leadership of Broadway producers Tom and Michael D'Angora, the venue has been reimagined with a bold, all-blue disco-inspired redesign by Tony Award-winning designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell Group, blending late 1970s Times Square grit with uptown polish.

Shitzprobe plays The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Monday, Sept 19, Monday, Sept 13, Sunday, November 2, Sunday, November 16, Monday, December 1, and Monday, Dec 15. The house opens at 6pm for dinner and drinks with the performance beginning at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheBeechman.com. Please note there is a $25 food/beverage minimum per guest. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located inside the West Bank Cafe at 407 W 42nd St on the corner of 9th Ave.