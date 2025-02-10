SHIRLEY CHISHOLM: UNBOSSED & UNBOWED is Coming to New Federal Theatre's Ancestral Voices Solo Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning playwright Ingrid Griffith will perform her solo show Shirley Chisholm: Unbossed & Unbowed at the New Federal Theatre's Ancestral Voices Solo Festival February 27-28 and March 1-2 at WP Theater.

Shirley Chisholm: Unbossed & Unbowed tells the remarkable story of Shirley St. Hill Chisholm, a Brooklyn-born politician of immigrant parents, who in the 1960s and '70s, was the first African-American woman to be elected to the United States Congress and run for U.S. President.

This immersive and interactive one-woman show dramatizes the unrest of the 1960s' Civil Rights era and the patriarchal systems "Fighting Shirley" stood up against. Audiences witness how Chisholm's upbringing reinforced her Caribbean heritage in her bearing, speech pattern, and self-expectations. Visuals and music create mental images of America's economic, political and social upheavals from the 1930s to the early 1970s. Ingrid Griffith portrays several characters throughout Chisholm's life who have strong voices and points-of-view, but it's Shirley's journey and enduring legacy that deliver the story's core message of strength and perseverance in turbulent times.

Visit www.unbossedunbowed.com to stay up-to-date on Ingrid Griffith's signature solo play and future performances.

