SHADOW/LAND Extends Through Late May at The Public Theater

The world premiere staging of shadow/land by Erika Dickerson-Despenza has been extended at The Public Theater through Sunday, May 28. Directed by Candis C. Jones, the show began performances on Thursday, April 20 and officially opens tomorrow, Thursday, May 4.

2021 Susan Blackburn Prize winner Erika Dickerson-Despenza's shadow/land returns this April with a stunning live production. As Hurricane Katrina begins her ruin, tensions between duty and desire surface, a levee is brought to its knees, and Ruth must wrestle with all that she's ready to let go. shadow/land is a lyrical meditation on legacy, erotic fugitivity, and self-determination. Directed by Lilly Award winner Candis C. Jones, shadow/land is the first installment of a 10-play cycle traversing the Katrina diaspora in an examination of the ongoing effects of disaster, evacuation, displacement, and urban renewal rippling in and beyond New Orleans.

The complete cast of shadow/land includes Joniece Abbott-Pratt (Ruth), Lynnette R. Freeman (Ruth Understudy), Perri Gaffney (Magalee Understudy), Lizan Mitchell (Magalee), Christine Shepard (Grand Marshal), and Joy-Marie Thompson (Grand Marshal Understudy).

The production features scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West; costume design by Azalea Fairley; lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew; sound design by Palmer Hefferan; original music composed by Delfeayo Marsalis; hair, wig, and makeup design by Earon Chew Nealey; movement direction by Jill M. Vallery; and intimacy coordination by Ann James. Janelle Caso serves as production stage manager and Daniel Vaughn serves as stage manager.