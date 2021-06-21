SEVEN DEADLY SINS Starring Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Shuga Cain and More to Begin Performances Tomorrow

The Tectonic Theater Project and Madison Wells Live production of Seven Deadly Sins, the sexy and adventurous outdoor theatrical experience, coming to New York City's Meatpacking District begins performances tomorrow, June 22 ahead of a Tuesday, June 29 official opening night. Tickets are available via www.sevendeadlysinsnyc.com or via TodayTix at www.todaytix.com or through the iOS and Android app.

Andrew Ronan, Assistant Director of Community Partnerships & Programming in the Public Space Unit of the New York City Department of Transportation said, "We are thrilled to work with Tectonic Theater Project, Madison Wells Live, and our sister agencies to bring this innovative production to the Meatpacking District through NYC DOT's Short-Term Concessions Program. This transformative work literally sets the stage for the creative use of public space and is one more way Open Streets can serve the recovery of arts and culture. We look forward to working on more opportunities like this in all of our public spaces throughout the City."

Seven Deadly Sins features a diverse troupe of leading New York theater actors and exciting new comers including Tricia Alexandro (Perp at the Barrow Group), Shuga Cain (S11 of "Ru Paul's Drag Race"), Shavanna Calder (HBO's "Los Espookys"), nationally ranked pole dancer and movement artist Donna Carnow, Shamika Cotton (HBO's "The Wire"), Brandon J. Ellis (Bandstand), Brad Fleischer (LCT's Golden Boy), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies), Kahyum Kim (STARZ's "American Gods"), Morgan McGhee (Ain't Too Proud), Bianca Norwood (New York stage debut), Caitlin O'Connell (The Crucible), Cody Sloan (Off-Broadway debut), and Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet).

This brand-new production, under the direction of Moisés Kaufman, features a titillating collection of keenly observed works from the country's most provocative playwrights. These writers have each selected one of the Deadly Sins as the inspiration for their short play: Ngozi Anyanwu (Gluttony), Thomas Bradshaw (Sloth), MJ Kaufman (Pride), Moisés Kaufman (Greed), Jeffrey LaHoste (Envy), Ming Peiffer (Wrath), and Bess Wohl (Lust).

Tell Me Everything You Know (inspired by Gluttony) by Ngozi Anyanwu

Two women in a garden (Shavanna Calder and Morgan McGhee). One knows everything, the other hungry to know anything. Tell Me Everything You Know is a lesson in curiosity, information overload, and generally just minding your own damn business.

Hard (inspired by Sloth) by Thomas Bradshaw

Viagra is just about the only thing Jeff (Brandon J. Ellis) isn't consuming these days. His and his wife's (Shamika Cotton) sex life is going through a dry spell thanks to Jeff's commitment to video games and not much else, but tonight she won't take no for an answer.

Wild Pride (inspired by Pride) by MJ Kaufman

Not all advice is good advice... Wild Pride follows a trans YouTube influencer's (Cody Sloan) quest to give his followers (Bianca Norwood) the confidence he thinks they need...no matter the cost.

All I Want is Everything (inspired by Greed) by Moisés Kaufman

Two siblings (Tricia Alexandro, Eric Ulloa), one inheritance. Things get dirty even when they're not the ones digging the grave six feet under.

Naples (inspired by Envy) by Jeffrey LaHoste

In the Palace of Versailles, Princess Charlotte (Caitlin O'Connell) discovers a secret that might bring ruin to her husband's young lover, Philippe (Andrew Keenan-Bolger). Will she protect him or throw him to the lions? A love triangle with only two sides can be very unstable. But who will prevail when their envy gets the best of them?

Longhorn (inspired by Wrath) by Ming Peiffer

What sins will you confess when pushed to the limit? A professional dominatrix (Kahyum Kim) whips her newest client (Brad Fleischer) into shape (literally and figuratively) as she discovers his questionable beliefs.

Lust by Bess Wohl

An exotic dancer (Donna Carnow) takes to the pole, business as usual, but when her worst nightmare walks in, it's not just her clothes that get stripped away.

Seven Deadly Sins takes audiences on a tantalizing tour of their inner demons. No subject is taboo as audiences rotate through seven uniquely designed storefronts, exploring the depths of desire, jealousy, rage, and more in a thrilling evening that merges live theater with performance art, dazzling design, and CDC-mandated regulations. Helmed by Moisés Kaufman and Tony Award® winning scenic designer David Rockwell, Seven Deadly Sins is a carnival for the senses, welcoming New Yorkers back to live entertainment.

In a format that was conceived by Michel Hausmann and originally produced by Miami New Drama, audiences will gather and be welcomed with a brief performance at their first stop of the evening, Purgatory (featuring Shuga Cain as the Mistress of Ceremonies). They will then depart on their journey as they divide into small groups, exploring the perils and pleasures of each sin's storefront window, listening through headphones. Sanitized headphones will be provided, or audience members can bring their own standard jack, hardwired headphones if preferred. In accordance with new guidelines and regulations from the Governor's office and the CDC for outdoor activities, masks are now optional for the production.

The design team is led by David Rockwell (scenic and environmental design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Yuki Link (lighting design), Tyler Kieffer (sound design), X Casting / Victor Vazquez CSA (casting director), and Amy Marie Seidel (dramaturg). Additional set design for Greed by Christopher & Justin Swader.

Seven Deadly Sins is produced by Tectonic Theater Project and Madison Wells Live, in association with Miami New Drama. The production is presented in partnership with the Meatpacking Business Improvement District and made possible by the support of real estate partners Aurora Capital and William Gottlieb Real Estate.