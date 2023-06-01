SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL to Return Off-Broadway in July

Sesame Street the Musical is bringing those sunny days back to New York City this summer. The musical, which made its world premiere with a sold-out run last fall, will return to Off-Broadway at Theatre 555 (555 West 42nd Street), and is presented by Rockefeller Productions and Sesame Workshop. Sesame Street the Musical begins performances on July 29th. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 20th. To sign up for the exclusive pre-sale beginning June 13th, please visit www.sesamestreetmusical.com.

“After last year’s sold-out run, we’re thrilled to give new fans and families the opportunity to experience Sesame Street the Musical - which, for many young ones, is their first theatrical experience ever,” notes the show’s creator, Jonathan Rockefeller. “There’s nothing quite like seeing your favorite Sesame Street friends up close.”

“It’s the summer of Sesame Street!” said Jennifer Ahearn, VP of Global Strategic Partnerships, Sponsorship and Themed Entertainment. “As we’ve done for the last 53 years, we’re so excited to continue sharing the laughter, song, and joy of Sesame Street with all of our little friends, families and fans.”

About the Show

THE MONSTER HIT RETURNS! Join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, The Count, Gabrielle, and a whole host of Honkers, Martians, and other Sesame Street favorites as they will appear onstage in their very own musical. Filled with live puppetry, iconic songs fans know and love, and new compositions by Tom Kitt, Helen Park, and Nate Edmondson, this production is designed for both the young and the young-at-heart, including things furry fun for fans of all ages. The show is written, directed, and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.

Sesame Street first aired in 1969 and is now in its 53rd season in the U.S. It is seen in 150 countries and continues to expand globally with content production and distribution, consumer products, English learning and formal education, themed entertainment, social impact initiatives, and more. Sesame Street has won 11 Grammys and 215 Emmys – more than any other children’s show.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve.

Learn more at www.sesameworkshop.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

Rockefeller Productions - a division of Rockefeller Studios - have received global acclaim for their adaptations of such iconic works as Winnie the Pooh, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear and Sesame Street. Rockefeller’s production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, based on the books of renowned author/illustrator Eric Carle, tours in over 12 countries. Its debut run in New York City, along with New York Times Critic’s Pick Paddington Gets In a Jam, both resulted in a Drama Desk and Off-Broadway Alliance nominations.

Most recently, Sesame Street the Musical debuted Off-Broadway, preceded by Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation (produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions), which recently wrapped its first national tour. The show debuted in London in 2023, breaking West End box office records, before debuting in Japan, Australia and the Netherlands later this year.

For more information, please visit https://rockefellerstudios.com.