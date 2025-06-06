SCREAMING FOR LIFE to Have Second Run at Grand Theatre in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Screaming For Life, written by Derick Taouil and Giaime Lewis and directed by award-winning director Zuhairah McGill, is having its second run at the Grand Theatre in New York City with a brand new cast.

The new ensemble will feature Nick Snipes and Giaime Lewis as the leads, Zavi Odetta as Joanne, Stephen Multari as Giuseppe, Sam Velletri as Mark, Alessia Lombardi as Eden, and Harry Schiavi as Mr. Connor.

Step with us into the world of Gab, a former sales representative turned sculptor, who has sacrificed everything leaving him with nothing but a scream- one so visceral no one is prepared for. The play will have its second run on June 13 and 14 at 8pm; June 15 at 6pm.

