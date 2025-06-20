SAY GAY PLAYS Returns June 30 at Judson Memorial Church with Hosts Murray Hill and Yuhua Hamasaki

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voyage Theater Company will present the second annual SAY GAY PLAYS on Sunday, June 30 at 7PM at Judson Memorial Church in New York City. Hosted by Somebody Somewhere star Murray Hill and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Yuhua Hamasaki, the one-night-only benefit event celebrates LGBTQ+ storytelling with staged readings of six new short plays.

This year’s lineup includes new work by Kamilah Bush, Vichet Chum, SMJ, Haruna Lee, Azure D. Osborne-Lee, and Brian Quirk, brought to life by an all-star cast of performers and directors. Following the June 30 performance, these plays—as well as selections from the 2024 edition—will be made available royalty-free to not-for-profit theaters, schools, and community groups across the country, empowering local organizations to host their own fundraisers in support of LGBTQ+ rights.

The 2025 performance will benefit Judson Commons, a social justice initiative housed within Judson Memorial Church. Tickets are available now at www.SayGayPlays.org: $35 for general admission, $60 for VIP seating.

B R I C K

By Azure D. Osborne-Lee. Directed by Paul A. Notice II. With Cameisha Cotton and Sky Stringer.

In a dystopian future, two freedom fighters search for a symbol to unite their cause.

LET’S SIT DOWN

By Haruna Lee. Directed by Kedian Keohan. With Ching Valdez-Aran, Drae Campbell, and Ni-Ni.

A delightfully awkward queer love story meets parental introductions.

MORNING ROUTINE.

By SMJ. Directed by Mackenna Goodrich. With Mark Blane and Vanessa Vivas.

Quinn’s Friday routine is simple: walk the dog, try to shower, avoid a gender identity spiral, and go to work. A magical comedy about a person, their beard, and their razor.

TRUST FAITH AND CONFIDENCE

By Brian Quirk. Directed by Wayne Maugans. With Marcus McGee and Greig Sargeant.

An unexpected meeting between two men opens the door to a life-altering connection.

WORDS THE WIND CARRIED ME

By Kamilah Bush. Directed by Tyrone Mitchell Henderson. With Maya Gibson and Denise Manning.

In 1953, a soldier returns home from the Korean War to face the woman she left behind.

ACTOR ON ACTOR

By Vichet Chum. Directed by Seonjae Kim. With Jesse Aaronson and Troy Iwata.

Two rising queer movie stars meet at a bar the night before taping a Variety Studio interview. Sparks fly—and tensions rise.

SAY GAY PLAYS was conceived by Voyage Theater Company in association with Tectonic Theater Project, Quick Silver Theater Company, and Provincetown Theater in response to the 2022 passage of Florida's “Don’t Say Gay” law. Since its launch, the project has empowered communities across the country to share LGBTQ+ stories as acts of visibility, resistance, and celebration.

For more information or to host a SAY GAY PLAYS event, visit www.SayGayPlays.org.

