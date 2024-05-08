Roger Rees Awards Reveals Student Nominees for Outstanding Performer In Greater NY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway Education Alliance is pleased to announce the 50 nominees for Outstanding Performer in a qualifying role in an officially licensed high school production presented during the 2023-2024 academic year. This year's nominees represent 74 high schools across 13 counties including the Bronx, Dutchess, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester.

Bonnie Milligan, Tony Award-winner for her role in Kimberly Akimbo, will host the 2023-24 Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance which will be held at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College, 524 West 59th Street on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 4:30 pm. Sponsored by Disney Theatrical Group and the Tony Award-nominated production, Back to the Future, the showcase will feature 50 Roger Rees Awards nominees in musical production numbers from Back to the Future and Spamalot (sponsored by Theatrical Rights Worldwide) as well as solo performances by award finalists. W.T. Clarke High School's Pit Orchestra, winner of the inaugural New York City Center High School Orchestra Award, under the direction of guest conductor Rick Hip-Flores (Bad Cinderella, Ain't Too Proud), will also be featured at the ceremony. The Roger Rees Awards is directed and choreographed by Theo Lencicki with music direction by Christine Riley.

This year's panel of judges includes Erich Bergen (actor/singer); Kiara Brown Clark (Teaching Artist, Disney Theatrical Group); Jenny Gersten (director and producer, New York City Center); Baayork Lee, (actress, director/choreographer), Merri Sugarman (casting director, Tara Rubin Casting); Tom Viertel (Tony Award-winning producer/executive producer of Back to the Future).

Two students selected by this panel of Broadway experts will represent the Greater New York region at The Broadway League Foundation's The Jimmy Awards (also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards) on June 24th at the Minskoff Theatre.

Hundreds of student performers went through an extensive adjudication process including an audition and masterclass at partnering educational institutions including LIU Post and Marymount Manhattan College. Nominees were selected by a panel of theater educators and will participate in a 3-day pre-award intensive in solo and ensemble performance taught by Broadway professional coaches including Jason Gotay (Teeth), Shannon Mullen (Pretty Woman), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future) and Brittney Mack (Six), as well as music directors Steven Cuevas (The Who's Tommy), Isaac Harlan (Broadway Inspirational Voices), Julianne B. Merrill (Some Like It Hot), Christine Riley (Marymount Manhattan College). This team will identify the 12 Roger Rees Awards finalists who will perform a solo from their high school musical for the judges.

The Roger Rees Awards will also recognize the New Faces | 2024 roster of talented students selected by members of the Casting Society as emerging artists to watch.

BroadwayWorld will present The Roger Rees Awards pre-show special hosted by Richard Ridge on Sunday, May 19 beginning at 3:00 pm. Visit /topic/The-Roger-Rees-Awards for more information.

The Roger Rees Awards recognize the importance of theatre arts education and celebrate the exceptional life and career-long artistic excellence of Broadway's beloved actor/director, Roger Rees. Playwright Rick Elice, Rees' partner of over 30 years, and author of “Finding Roger,” said, “Rog would have liked this chance to educate and inspire young actors, to offer a guiding hand as so many were offered to him when he too was a kid with a dream."

For more information about the program, visit www.rogerreesawards.com.

Bronx

Andrew Adams

Fordham Preparatory School

Something Rotten! in the role of Nick Bottom

Layla Capers

Cardinal Spellman High School

In the Heights in the role of Abuela Claudia

Massimo D’Onofrio

Fordham Preparatory School

Something Rotten! in the role of William Shakespeare

Celia Stafford

Horace Mann High School

The Prom in the role of Dee Dee Allen

Dutchess

Ava Dvorak

John Jay Proscenium

My Fair Lady in the role of Eliza Doolittle

Jonah Espinosa

Beacon High School

Phantom of the Opera in the role of the Phantom

Molly Lyons

Beacon High School

Phantom of the Opera in the role of Christine Daae

Nassau

Jack Ceglie

Lynbrook High School

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the role Joseph

Jack Chambers

Manhasset High School

Anastasia: The Musical in the role of Dmitri

Matthew Cruz

Sewanhaka High School

Kiss Me Kate in the role of Fred Graham / Petruchio

Olivia DeMarco

General Douglas MacArthur High School

Anything Goes in the role of Reno Sweeney

Sienna Feldman

Chaminade High School

Guys and Dolls in the role of Adelaide

Lila Freifeld

Roslyn High School

Anything Goes in the role of Reno Sweeney

Ashlee Fucarino

Wantagh High School

Jekyll and Hyde in the role of Lucy

Chris Fukuda

William A. Shine Great Neck South High School

The Addams Family in the role of Gomez Addams

Theodore Gaeta

Syosset High School

Chicago: Teen Edition in the role of Amos Hart

William Herbert

Farmingdale High School

Footloose in the role of Ren McCormack

Anthony Lerro

Wantagh High School

Jekyll & Hyde in the role of Jekyll & Hyde

Helen Murphy

Manhasset High School

Anastasia: The Musical in the role of Anya

Alyssa Wong

William A. Shine Great Neck South High School

The Addams Family in the role of Wednesday Addams

New York Manhattan

Chelsea Dennis

Talent Unlimited High School

Into the Woods in the role of Cinderella

Hannah Evans

Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for Music and Art & Performing Arts

The Addams Family in the role of Alice Beineke

Caelyn Osbern

Léman Manhattan Preparatory School

Shrek in the role of Princess Fiona

Elinor Ott

Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for Music and Art & Performing Arts

The Addams Family in the role of Alice Beineke

Rosabella Procario-Soler

Professional Performing Arts School

TItanic in the role of Alice Beane

Chance Smith

Professional Performing Arts School

Titanic in the role of Murdoch

Orange

Liz Prado

Newburgh Free Academy

Hairspray in the role of Tracy

Queens

Ben Gluck

Frank Sinatra School of the Arts

Titanic in the role of Thomas Andrews

Emmy Liu-Wang

Bayside High School

Rent in the role of Mimi

Lily Resto-Solano

Frank Sinatra School of the Arts

Titanic in the role of Alice Beane

Mikolas Taveras

Townsend Harris High School

The Addams Family in the role of Gomez Addams

Rockland

Benjamin Mejia

Ramapo High School

Urinetown in the role of Officer Lockstock

Eliana Panoff

Suffern High School

Into the Woods in the role of The Baker’s Wife

Suffolk

Isaiah Baston

Bay Shore Senior High School

Children of Eden in the role of Father

Krista Flynn

Bay Shore Senior High School

Children of Eden in the role of Eve

Skylar Greene

Islip High School

You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown in the role of Sally Brown

Kirra Murphy

West Babylon Senior High School

Mamma Mia! in the role of Donna Sheridan

Jordan Reilly

Hauppauge High School

Peter Pan in the role of Peter Pan

Daniel Rubinson

Islip High School

You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown in the role of Charlie Brown

Emma Suhr

Southampton High School

Matilda in the role of Matilda

Westchester

Arianna Arocho

Archbishop Stepinac High School

Catch Me If You Can in the role of Brenda

Sydnee Brown

Iona Preparatory

Footloose in the role of Vi Moore

Keira Burgos

The Masters School

Into the Wood in the role of Little Red Riding Hood

Jonathan DiMarco

Iona Preparatory

Footloose in the role of Ren McCormack

Liam Ginsburg

Pelham Memorial High School

Into the Woods in the role of Jack

Sebastian Goldstein

Lakeland High School

Chicago: Teen Edition in the role of Billy Flynn

Jian Kawai

Rye Neck High School

Beauty and the Beast in the role of Lumiere

Alex Kerr

Rye Neck High School

Beauty and the Beast in the role of Beast

Calvin Lindo

Archbishop Stepinac High School

Catch Me If You Can in the role of Frank Abagnale Jr.

Maddy Lyons

Pelham Memorial High School

Into the Woods in the role of The Witch



