Robin De Jesus, Pierre Jean Gonzalez & More to Take Part in SOL OF EL BARRIO: THE AFROLATINIDAD CONNECTION

Amas Musical Theatre will present "Sol of El Barrio: The AfroLatinidad Connection" a celebration of AfroLatinidad history in New York City. Created, hosted and directed by Maria Torres, the event will take place on Sunday, October 3 at 5pm at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street @ 11th Avenue). A donation of $10 is suggested and reservations may be made at www.amasmusical.org.

'The AfroLatinidad connection is reflected in our ancestors who migrated here to the new generation claiming Latinx. Join us as we explore our culture through dance, poetry, and the spoken word and salute the beautiful facets and kaleidoscope of colors that is our Latin Community.'

Participating in this special immersive presentation are Robin de Jesus (The Boys in the Band, In The Heights), Pierre Jean Gonzalez (Hamilton -Nat'l Tour), Emilio Sosa (Tony nominated Costume Designer/Chair, American Theatre Wing), Anissa Gathers (Celia, The Musical), Julio Agustin (dancer/choreographer), Cedric Leiba, Jr. (actor/singer), Milteri Tucker Bombargo Co., Bianca Medina (dancer), Gabriel Ramirez (poet), Javan Zapata (actor/singer/director), Rogelio Alejandro Castro III, Angel Vasquez (Senior Policy Advisor & Deputy Political Director at United Federation of Teachers), and The Maria Torres Dance Company, with a special message from Tony® Award winner Karen Olivo (West Side Story).

"I am a creative artist, and for most of my career I have been instrumental in developing works mentoring upcoming choreographers, and teaching college students to embrace their culture," says Ms. Torres. "In the past few months, we have seen a backlash of Latinos of African descent wanting to see themselves represented. The veil has been lifted and we can no longer witness the erasure of our people. The AfroLatinidad Connection is reflected in NYC Latinos from our ancestors who migrated here to the new generation claiming the name Latinx. This show explores the past, present and future of our Latin culture and conveys how we have evolved in representation, showing the kaleidoscope of colors that is within our community and displaying the history of our ancestry."

"I am not precious about my work or position in it," declares Ms. Torres. "Simply needing to be part of a project that 'makes space for our humanity and our empowerment' is the goal. We are here to unravel what has been indoctrinated for generations and create a space that explores all of the beautiful facets that is our Latin Community. The time is now to amplify our voices from theater and beyond. This show is an intergenerational celebration of our people."