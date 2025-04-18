Reed Birney and Lisa Emery to Star in LUNAR ECLIPSE at Second Stage Theater

Second Stage Theater will conclude its 46th Season with the New York Premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies’ (Dinner with Friends, Collected Stories) LUNAR ECLIPSE, directed by Drama League Award winner Kate Whoriskey (Clyde’s, Sweat).



Starring Tony Award-winner Reed Birney (Mass, The Humans) and Drama Desk Award Nominee Lisa Emery (“Ozark,” A Kind of Alaska), LUNAR ECLIPSE will begin previews on Wednesday, May 14th and officially open on Tuesday, June 3rd on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center.





Maybe forgetting yourself once in a while is a good thing. From Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Donald Margulies (Dinner with Friends, Collected Stories) comes a stirring new play about the fragility of memory and the passage of time.



Late on a summer night, in a field on their Kentucky farm, a long-married couple, George (Birney) and Em (Emery), have come to watch a lunar eclipse. As the seven stages of the celestial phenomenon unfold, the two sip bourbon and reflect on land and legacy, children and dogs. But as more and more is revealed, they realize they are as much a mystery to each other as the heavens above. LUNAR ECLIPSE is the funny, moving, universal story of a couple reckoning with the time they’ve spent on earth and the time they have left.



LUNAR ECLIPSE will feature scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar, video design by S. Katy Tucker, and original music by Grace McLean.

