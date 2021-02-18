Red Bull Theater Presents a REMARKABLE PODVERSATION with Robert Cuccioli and Laila Robins

RED BULL THEATER today announced that its offerings will continue on Monday, March 1st at 7:30 PM with a RemarkaBULL Podversation with one of the classical theater's power couples: Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) and Laila Robins ("The Blacklist," "The Handmaid's Tale," "Homeland") will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director, for a conversation focused on Shakespeare's power couple, Antony and Cleopatra. The conversation will examine the quarrel from the third scene of the first act ('I am sick and sullen') of Antony and Cleopatra. They will read the scene and discuss their approach to character development and romance on stage. They will take questions through Youtube and Facebook LIVE. Advance reservations are recommended.

Red Bull will be selecting a few individuals to appear as part of the broadcast. If you would like to ask a question and have the opportunity to appear, please submit this form by Friday, February 26th at 12 Noon EST.

RemarkaBULL Podversations are informal, online conversations that investigate approaches to essential passages from the Shakespearean and Jacobean canon and beyond. You can watch past live conversations with André De Shields, Kate Burton, Lisa Harrow, Dion Johnstone, Elizabeth Marvel, Patrick Page, Matthew Rauch, Michael Urie, and more at www.redbulltheater.com/remarkabull-podversations.

Laila Robins's Broadway credits include Heartbreak House, Frozen (Lucille Lortel nomination), The Real Thing, The Herbal Bed. Off-Broadway: The Dance of Death (Red Bull), The Apple Family Plays (Drama Desk Award, OBIE Award), Lady From Dubuque (Outer Critics Circle nom., Richard Seff Award), Mrs. Klein (Jefferson Award and Helen Hayes nom.), A Midsummer Night's Dream (The Public's Shakespeare in the Park), Antony and Cleopatra, Sore Throats (Lortel nom.), Tiny Alice, Merchant of Venice (Calloway Award). Regional: A Streetcar Named Desire (Steppenwolf, Jefferson Award), productions at the Guthrie, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, McCarter, George Street, Williamstown, Barrington Stage. Film/TV: The Good Shepherd, Side Effects, An Innocent Man, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, soon to be released A Call To Spy, The Rest of Us, "The Boys," "The Blacklist," "The Bold Type," "The Handmaid's Tale," "Deception," "Homeland," "Bull," "New Amsterdam," "In Treatment," "Bored To Death," "Sopranos." "Too Big To Fail." MFA: Yale Drama School.

Robert Cuccioli's Broadway credits include Jekyll & Hyde (Tony nomination, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, FANY and Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Awards), Les Miserables, and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Off-Broadway 2019 season Robert was seen in the Red Bull Theatre production of The White Devil and as Caesar in Gingold Group's production of Caesar & Cleopatra. Both were New York Times' Critic's Pick. Pre-COVID shutdown, Robert was in rehearsal for A Touch of the Poet at The Irish Rep. which regretfully did not make it to the stage, yet. However, this past September, filming was completed on the play. It aired late Oct. 2020 and again recently as part of The Irish Rep's Winter Festival (Jan. 30 - Feb. 16). Robert has spent much of this past year performing live and recorded events to benefit struggling theaters and institutions such as a radio-play version of Macbeth for The Actors' Fund which aired in late October. Television: "The Sinner," "Elementary," "White Collar," and the soon to be filmed Web Series "Tradecraft: On the Run." Film: Celebrity, The Stranger, The Rest of Us, Impossible Monsters, Columbus on Trial. Robert is extremely proud to be a member of this resilient community of artists and is eager for the day when we can all support one another in person, once again. www.robertcuccioli.com.